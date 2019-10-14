Sherry Vine Brings Gay Cabaret To Helsinki Hudson

Drag queen Sherry Vine brings her new cabaret show, "Hollywood & Vine," to Club Helsinki Hudson on Sunday, November 17, at 7pm. The show is a co-production with OutHudson.

"Hollywood & Vine" is Sherry Vine's first new solo show in several years. The glamour of 1940s Hollywood intersects with Vine's trashy pop sensibility to create a naughty, bawdy show, featuring new parodies of Madonna, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, Lady Gaga, and Shirley Bassey.

Having established herself as one of New York City's downtown darlings, Miss Sherry Vine also tours the world with her all-live singing and comedy shows. Miss Vine is a founding member of Theatre Couture and has starred in all of their productions including Carrie, Doll, and the Off Broadway hit Tell-Tale. Sherry can also be seen in numerous films and two seasons of her variety show, She's Living for This, now on Hulu.

Sherry Vine has earned the status of YouTube sensation with her hysterical video parodies that have been viewed over 18,000,000 times. In 2016, Sherry launched the network gaySVTVworld on her YouTube channel.

According to Sherry Vine's website, she was born in the Amish country. On her 16th birthday, she discovered she was adopted and was born Jewish, ran away from home, and became a "showgirl" in Las Vegas, after which she relocated to New York City, where she established herself as a leading lady of drag cabaret.

According to Wikipedia, Sherry Vine was born Keith Levy in Florida and grew up in Maryland. Levy has performed in drag as Sherry Vine since 1992. Vine performs a wide variety of parodies, including Madonna, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Adele, and Lady Gaga.

In 1999, Vine teamed up with the legendary Joey Arias to create StarLust, a cabaret that premiered in Berlin and then played in Manchester, Sydney, Los Angeles, New York City, Las Vegas, Budapest, Vienna, and in Germany.

For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit www.helsinkihudson.com.





