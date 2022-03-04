Shaw Festival Appoints New Board Members

During today's Shaw Festival Annual General Meeting, outgoing Board Chair Peter Jewett announced the appointments of Greg Prince and Samiha Sachedina to the Shaw Festival Board of Directors, along with Rebecca H. Joseph's placement on the Festival's Board of Governors. All are leaders in their respective industries and passionate supporters of arts and culture in Canada. Vice Chair Ian M.H. Joseph was also elevated to the position of Chair. He has served on the Shaw Festival Board of Directors since 2016.

Mr. Joseph took the opportunity to give special recognition to the ceaseless commitment, involvement and support outgoing Chair Peter Jewett contributed to enhancing the Shaw Festival's sustainability during his tenure as Chair. He also acknowledged the investment of time, energy and the assistance provided by retiring board members Colleen Johnston, Board Secretary; Eugene J. Lundrigan and Kevin J. Patterson, Board Treasurer. Upon vacating his position as Chair, Mr. Jewett will remain a member of the Festival's Board of Directors as Past Chair and sit on its Board of Governors.

Greg Prince (Treasurer) is President and National Leader of PricewaterhouseCoopers Canada's Corporate Advisory and Restructuring practice. Mr. Prince is a qualified Chartered Professional Accountant and is also a Chartered Insolvency and Restructuring Practitioner and a Licensed Insolvency Trustee. He has practised in the areas of auditing, assurance and taxation and has, for the past twenty-five years, practised in the area of corporate insolvency and restructuring and transactions advisory services. Mr. Prince has worked with companies in the telecommunications, information technology, retail, manufacturing, mining, hospitality, financial services and consumer products industries. He works with management, Boards of Directors and shareholders to help companies assess strategic alternatives and develop strategies to improve financial performance. Mr Prince has been a member of the Shaw's Finance Committee since 2019 and assumed the role of interim Treasurer in November 2021.

Samiha Sachedina is the Senior Vice-President & Chief Auditor for Sun Life since September 2019. She leads the global Internal Audit function, assisting management in continually improving Sun Life's risk management and control environment, and providing the Board of Directors and other stakeholders with assurance over the effectiveness of internal controls. She is focused on building and achieving a strategic plan to ensure Internal Audit is a partner to the business, positively influencing change and providing assurance to the Board and Senior Management.

Prior to Sun Life, Ms. Sachedina was an Associate Partner within the Advisory practice at EY. With over 20 years of combined professional services and industry experience, A seasoned leader and skilled professional in audit, risk management, compliance and risk consulting, she is also a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion, lending her time and talents to the Ascend Pan-Asian Organization as well as mentoring young professionals across Corporate Canada. Ms. Sachedina is a Certified Internal Auditor, and a Certified Information Systems Auditor. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from University of Toronto.

Retired Bay Street institutional equities trader and avid long-time supporter of the Shaw Festival, Rebecca H. Joseph is the newest addition to The Shaw's Board of Governors. She joins a dedicated group of advocates who act as advisors, ambassadors and stewards, as well as assist in the development of resources, build community relationships and support with fundraising.

The Shaw Festival's 2022 season runs through to December 23, with a playbill featuring Damn Yankees, The Importance of Being Earnest, The Doctor's Dilemma, Cyrano de Bergerac, Gaslight, Chitra, Just to Get Married, This is How We Got Here, Too True To Be Good, Everybody, August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean, Fairground, Shawground, A Short History of Niagara, a series of outdoor concerts and events, A Christmas Carol and Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Tickets are available through the Box Office at 1-800-511-SHAW and online at www.shawfest.com.