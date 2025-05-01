Sharpe Family Singers Highlight Spotlight Kidz SONGZ OF HOPE Benefit Cabaret

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Spotlight Kidz "Songs of Hope" cabaret will be held this Sunday, May 4th at The Green Room 42 in NYC. This benefit event for Door of Hope will feature talented youth and teens from the Spotlight Kidz community and special guests the Sharpe Family Singers.

Door of Hope is a non-profit that serves homeless families in Los Angeles County. In the aftermath of the fires, Door of Hope launched the Eaton Fire Housing Assistance Program, supporting up to 150 additional low income families who lost their homes in the fires.

The Sharpe Family Singers, comprising of Ron, Barb, and their children Samantha, Logan, Aidan and Connor. They are a talented ensemble with Broadway roots with Ron and Barb meeting while cast on Broadway in LES MISERABLES as Marius and Cosette. The family is known for their viral social media presence and acclaimed performance on America's Got Talent. Their captivating harmonies and modern charm make them a must-see act.

"The Sharpe Family Singers are very excited to participate with the Spotlight Kidz in this event to support the Doors of Hope charity helping the victims of the California Wildfires this past January." noted Ron Sharpe.

Producer of the cabaret is Sandy Kost-Sterner who is also the director of Spotlight Kidz. Music direction is by Jason Wetzel.

Maureen Miller along with daughters Annie and Lucy Miller, Spotlight Kidz performers from Pasadena, CA, will co-host the event to support their community.

Spotlight Kidz performers taking the stage include soloists Mia Bixler, Camille Carsillo, sisters Danica Frederick and Giana Frederick, Corinne Gustavson, Addison Geisler, Kylie Gourley, Sadie Johnson, Cadence Kline, Molly Millard, sisters Annie Miller and Lucy Miller, Samantha Schwartz, Polina Soukhopavlova, Mia Soleil Sanchez and Thea Sten.

Additional Spotlight Kidz performers making up the Featured Ensemble include sisters Cassidy Gertner and Gabrielle Gertner who will also sing a duet, AJ Bassett, Jessica Evgenikos, sisters Mackenzie Graham and Rylee Graham, Gwyneth Porter and brothers Jonas Sacco and Tristan Sacco.

Doors open at 12:15 p.m. and the show begins at 1 p.m. with a run time of 75 minutes. In-person tickets are available for purchase online at this link. There is also a streaming option. https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/rRfHKC7ykFQnJOyPyoQL

Door of Hope is one of the only homeless providers who can shelter any type of family together in their own private unit. They understand that heartbreak of homelessness can't be solved by providing a bed for the night, a hot meal and shower, or financial assistance alone. Door of Hope addresses the root causes of homelessness with a holistic approach, while simultaneously, keeping families together.

Donations can be made directly to Door of Hope: https://doorofhope.us/donate/

The Spotlight Kidz program program continues to provide performance and educational opportunities to youngsters and teenagers. They offer educational opportunities for group and private lessons both in-person and virtually. Upcoming are workshops, industry showcases and in August a summer intensive in NYC. Upcoming performance opportunities include performing the National Anthem at Major League Baseball games, singing at NYC cabarets and they will begin registration for performance at Radio City Music Hall where they have performed the past six years.