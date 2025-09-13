Sharon Katz & The Peace Train Return to Joe's Pub for Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After two years touring the USA west coast, Mexico and South Africa, Sharon Katz & The Peace Train return to Joe's Pub for a celebratory concert on September 18 at 7:00 pm.

Joe's Pub is at 425 Lafayette St., NY, NY 10003. Tickets are $30. The ticket buy link is https://publictheater.org/performances-jp/2025/s/sharon-katz-the-peace-train/

The group is celebrating the release of "Songs & Stories of Sharon Katz & The Peace Train," a multi-media songbook featuring ten of the Sharon's songs along with choral parts, guitar chords, and archival photographs of The Peace Train project.

The Peace Train band features Sharon on guitar and vocals, Wendy Quick (vocals); Richard Hill Jr. (bass), Suzzette Ortiz (keyboards); Eric Roberts (Drums); Jan Jeffries (Percussion) and David Church (sax & flute).

Joining Sharon and the band for the grand finale at Joe's Pub will be a host of fabulous performing artists, all well known in the NYC area! Trumpeter John Wilmeth; and singers Christine Vaindirilis; Bev Grant director of Brooklyn Women's Chorus; Roberta Feldhusen, Cara Schwartz; Kierstin Gray, Pat Humphries and Sandy Opatow of Emma's Revolution and Terry Colliton and David Tarlo from Hudson Valley Sally. There might be other surprise guests!

Sharon Katz is known for leading South Africa's first 500-voice multiracial and multicultural performing group to help promote Nelson Mandela's election in Post-Apartheid South Africa, Sharon Katz is a guitarist, singer and composer from Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth/ Nelson Mandela Bay) in South Africa. A multiple award-winning film, When Voices Meet was made about Katz's social activism.

In recent years, she has facilitated musical projects with children living on the USA Mexico border, who survived torture and trafficking rings in San Diego and Tijuana. Sharon has conceived and directed productions with orchestras, and choirs in South Africa, the United States, Cuba and Mexico and has many albums to her credit including the most recent "We Can Be The Change" and "For You."

Sharon has worked with Miriam Makeba, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Pete Seeger, and is featured on the "Carnival!" album with Sting, Madonna and Elton John. In 2019 she received the Phil Ochs Award in recognition of her music and activism.