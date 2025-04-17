Shaina Taub Will Receive Founders' Award at the 2025 Theatre Education Conference

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shaina Taub will receive the Educational Theatre Association's Founders' Award at the 2025 Theatre Education Conference. The conference will take place June 22-24 at Indiana University Bloomington.

Registration fees starting at $299. Click here to register.

About Shaina Taub

In 2022, Taub's original musical Suffs, based on suffragists and their American women's suffrage movement, premiered off-Broadway at The Public Theater. Taub wrote the book, music, and lyrics, and also starred as Alice Paul. The show transferred to Broadway in April 2024. Taub won Tony Awards in 2024 for Best Book and Best Score.

Taub appeared in “Spare Some Change: NYC Artists for Barack Obama” directed by Ryan Mekenian in 2008 alongside Lindsay Mendez, Carrie Manolakos, Joe Iconis, Seth Rudetsky, & Celia Keenan-Bolger.

Taub composed and starred in three adaptations of Shakespeare plays for The Public Theater's Public Works program: Twelfth Night in both 2016 and 2018 and As You Like It in 2017

Taub has appeared Off-Broadway in the revival of the revue show Old Hats in 2016, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 as Princess Mary (2013), and Hadestown as a Fate (2016). She played the role of Emma Goldman in the Ragtime on Ellis Island concert. She performed at Joe's Pub in Manhattan monthly during a solo residency.

Alongside Elton John on music, Taub penned the lyrics for the 2022 musical adaptation of the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel of the same name. It enjoyed a limited run in Chicago in 2022, and a new production opened in London's West End in October 2024. In November, she reprised the role of Emma Goldman in New York City Center’s Ragtime.