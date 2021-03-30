Seyi Omooba Ordered to Pay Over £300,000 Following Legal Action Against Curve Leicester For Removal From THE COLOR PURPLE

Curve Leicester has announced that Seyi Omooba is being ordered by the Employment Tribune to repay the costs incurred after legal action was taken against the Curve. According to The Stage, these costs are £259,356 for Curve's bills and £53,839 for Global's costs, totaling £313,195.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Omooba took legal action against Curve after being dismissed from a production of The Color Purple for posts on social media that were deemed homophobic. It was later announced that Omooba's claims of religious discrimination were rejected by an employment tribunal.

Omooba was supported by the Christian Legal Centre in her action against co-producers Birmingham Hippodrome and Leicester Curve, claiming to be a victim of religious discrimination.

"Unfortunately, Curve, Global Artists, and the tribunal process have been used as part of a wider campaign orchestrated by Christian Concern which has resulted in significant human and financial cost and we have had to suffer inaccurate and false reporting on this case by Seyi Omooba's own representatives," Curve's statement reads.

Read the full statement below:

In 2019, Omooba was removed from Leicester Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome's revival of musical The Color Purple after West End Hamilton actor Aaron Lee Lambert shared a screenshot of her 2014 Facebook post. The post went viral, resulting in a social media outcry with many calling the actress homophobic.

In the post, Omooba said she did not believe people could be "born gay", and described homosexuality as a sin - "legal" but not "right". Lambert had questioned how she could star as Celie in this important LBGTQ+ work while holding such views. Omooba was removed from the production.