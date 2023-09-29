Severe Weather Triggers NYC Travel Delays; Broadway Shows Will Play as Scheduled

Severe weather in New York City and the surrounding area caused New York Governor Kathy Hochul to declare a State of Emergency last night, September 28. Heavy rain has led to flash flooding across the city, causing multiple subway lines to suspend service entirely, leaving many commuters stranded.

A flood watch is in effect for 23 million people across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

As of 5pm on Friday, all Broadway shows will play as scheduled tonight.

I’m updating New Yorkers on our storm response along with @MTA leaders preparing for the evening commute. Watch live: https://t.co/zmum7t2m2m — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 29, 2023

