Severe Weather Triggers NYC Travel Delays; Broadway Shows Will Play as Scheduled

As of 5pm, all Broadway shows will play as scheduled.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 2 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening? Photo 3 Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening?
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo 4 THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!

Severe Weather Triggers NYC Travel Delays; Broadway Shows Will Play as Scheduled

Severe weather in New York City and the surrounding area caused New York Governor Kathy Hochul to declare a State of Emergency last night, September 28. Heavy rain has led to flash flooding across the city, causing multiple subway lines to suspend service entirely, leaving many commuters stranded. 

A flood watch is in effect for 23 million people across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. 

As of 5pm on Friday, all Broadway shows will play as scheduled tonight. 

I’m updating New Yorkers on our storm response along with @MTA leaders preparing for the evening commute. Watch live: https://t.co/zmum7t2m2m

— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 29, 2023

For a complete listing of weather alerts and forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website at alerts.weather.gov




RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Is This Sunday - Full Lineup Revealed! Photo
Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Is This Sunday - Full Lineup Revealed!

Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will allow theatre lovers to discover theatrical treasures, attend starry meet-and-greets, and place their bids at unique auction experiences this Sunday. Get a rundown of all of the event information here!

2
WICKED to Partner with American Girl, The Plaza Hotel, and More For 20th Anniversary Photo
WICKED to Partner with American Girl, The Plaza Hotel, and More For 20th Anniversary

WICKED celebrates its 20th anniversary with special partnerships and events throughout October.

3
TITANIC: THE MUSICAL U.K. Tour Coming to Theaters This Fall Photo
TITANIC: THE MUSICAL U.K. Tour Coming to Theaters This Fall

The filmed capture of the U.K. tour of Titanic the Musical is coming to theaters. The production was filmed over the summer prior to its July closing. Titanic: the Musical joins Fathom Events' exciting lineup of filmed musical theatre productions coming to theaters this fall, also including Waitress on Broadway coming to theaters in December.

4
Photos: Go Inside MELISSA ETHRIDGE: MY WINDOW Opening Night on Broadway Photo
Photos: Go Inside MELISSA ETHRIDGE: MY WINDOW Opening Night on Broadway

Melissa Etheridge: My Window just celebrated its opening night at the Circle in the Square Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!

More Hot Stories For You

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Celebrates Halloween With Special October EventsHARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Celebrates Halloween With Special October Events
Video: Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED the MusicalVideo: Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED the Musical
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 29th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 29th, 2023
West End Theatres to Dim Lights for Michael Gambon on Friday EveningWest End Theatres to Dim Lights for Michael Gambon on Friday Evening

Videos

Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED Video
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
THE COTTAGE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
THE LION KING

Recommended For You