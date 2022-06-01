Second Stage Theater to Host Fair Chance Job Fair

On Monday, June 6th, Second Stage Theater will host the Fair Chance Job Fair. Fair Chance Hiring means that employers refrain from including questions about conviction history in the application process before a job offer is made. This job fair will focus on citizens impacted by the justice system and will connect them with job opportunities and other career resources such as resume writing and interview preparation skills. Second Stage is partnering with the Youth Justice Network and other groups focused on employment services for returning citizens.

The Fair Chance Job Fair is part of Second Stage's social justice initiatives, which were launched in conjunction with last fall's production of Lynn Nottage's Tony nominated play, Clyde's. A funny, moving, and inspiring new play, Clyde's centered around the lives of four formerly incarcerated kitchen staff working at a sandwich shop and looking to reclaim their lives. Second Stage's efforts also included:

Paid apprenticeship program with Second Stage Theater for justice system-impacted youth

A live simulcast viewing of Clyde's to a select population at Rikers Island

Weekly talkbacks and discussions hosted by advocates and service providers in the social justice field

An art exhibit at the Hayes Theater featuring works by people impacted by the justice system

Subsidized tickets for formerly incarcerated individuals and their families

In attendance at the job fair will be employers and community programs such as the Saint Nicks Alliance, Defy Ventures, Housing Works Justice Initiatives Reentry Program, Housing Works HR, Exodus Transitional Community, The Public Theater, Roundabout Theater and more.

The Fair Chance Job Fair will take place on Monday, June 6 from 10am to 2pm at the Hayes Theater and the Youth Justice Network Mobile Career Unit, Shifting Gears, at 240 West 44th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue. For more information, please email Cassidy Kaye at ckaye@2st.com.

INCARCERATION/RETURNING CITIZEN STATISTICS

There are 2 million people in U.S. prisons and jails-a 500% increase over the last 40 years. Changes in sentencing law and policy, not changes in crime rates, explain most of this increase. These trends cause prison overcrowding and fiscal burdens on states, despite evidence that mass incarceration does not achieve public safety.

The unemployment rate for returning citizens is nearly five times higher than the unemployment rate for the general United States population.

The strongest indicator of recidivism is poverty. Individuals who are able to secure a job within two months of release, ideally at higher than minimum wage, are far less likely to return to prison in comparison to those who don't have paid work

