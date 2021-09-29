Second Stage Theater Postpones Opening of LETTERS OF SURESH

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Second Stage Theater has postponed the opening night of Rajiv Joseph's LETTERS OF SURESH to Tuesday, October 12. The play was previously scheduled to open on October 4.

Executive Director Khady Kamara said in a statement: "A company member has tested positive for Covid-19. Performances are continuing with an understudy until they are cleared to return. To accommodate this change during previews we are moving our opening night to October 12. The health and safety of our artists, staff, and patrons is of the utmost importance and we have gone through our safety protocols and have conducted a thorough cleaning of the building."

The production features Ali Ahn, Ramiz Monsef, Kellie Overbey and Thom Sesma. Ms. Overbey also appeared in Joseph's play, Animals Out of Paper, which is a companion piece to Letters of Suresh that had its world premiere in Second Stage's Uptown Series in 2008.

In Letters of Suresh, playwright Rajiv Joseph reveals intimate mysteries through a series of letters between strangers, friends, daughters, and lovers - many with little in common but a hunger for human connection. Sending their hopes and dreams across oceans and years, they seek peace in one another while dreaming of a city once consumed by the scourge of war. A companion piece to Joseph's play Animals Out of Paper, Letters of Suresh is the latest work from the Pulitzer Prize-short listed playwright hailed as "wonderfully daring, imaginative, and compassionate" (The New York Times).