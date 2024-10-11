Second Show Added for LA LA LAND In Concert At Carnegie Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A second performance of LA LA LAND in Concert has been added at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stageat Carnegie Hall on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2:00PM.

Audiences revisit the multiple Academy Award-winning 2016 Lionsgate film LA LA LAND, written and directed by Damien Chazelle, with this swoon-worthy live-to-film concert experience.

The show features a full orchestra and jazz band, conducted by composer and Academy Award winner Justin Hurwitz performing the soundtrack along with the movie. LA LA LAND showcases the captivating story of a promising pianist and aspiring actress who cross paths and fall in love, while attempting to harmonize their career journeys in the city of stars.

Hurwitz, who composed Lionsgate's multiple Oscar-winning film, will conduct the orchestra playing the famous soundtrack live in synchronization while the film is being shown on a big screen.

Hurwitz graduated from Harvard University, where he studied music composition and orchestration. He has composed the music for all of Damien Chazelle's films including WHIPLASH, LA LA LAND, FIRST MAN, and BABYLON, earning two Academy Awards, four Golden Globes, three Critics' Choice Awards, two GRAMMY Awards, and a BAFTA.

Wordless Music Orchestra is the house band of New York's Wordless Music series, which was founded by non-musician Ronen Givony in 2006, and has since presented concerts around the world, pairing artists from the sound worlds of classical and contemporary music.

Comprising New York's most omnivorous young musicians, and members of groups such as Alarm Will Sound, ACME, and Ensemble Signal, the orchestra presented its first concerts over two sold-out nights in 2008 under conductor Brad Lubman, with the U.S. premiere of Jonny Greenwood's Popcorn Superhet Receiver, on a program with music of Gavin Bryars and John Adams.

Tickets are $59, $89, $119 and $149 (plus applicable fees) and now available at www.carnegiehall.org.