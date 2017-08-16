Search Underway for Missing Broadway Talent Agent, Mark Schlegel

According to the Paramus Daily Voice, a search is currently underway for a missing talent agent from Oradell, New Jersey, Mark Schlegel. The 57-year-old went missing on Sunday afternoon after returning from a family trip to Scotland.

Schlegel, who works for Cornerstone Talent, has an extensive Broadway client-base, including such stars as Marin Mazzie, Terrence Mann, Jefferson Mays, LiLlias White, Bryce Pinkham, Gregg Edelman, and many others.

Detective Mark Fedorchak told Daily Voice: "He doesn't have the kind of history that you'd usually find in these cases. That's why we're concerned." He was last seen in a white collared shirt, light-colored shorts and boat shoes.

Anyone with infomation regarding Shlegel's whereabouts should contact Oradell police: (201) 261-0200 .

Photo courtesy of Oradell Police Department

