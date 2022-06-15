Sculpture Center Announced IN PRACTICE 2023 Open Call for Artists

In Practice 2023 marks the twentieth anniversary of SculptureCenter's signature open call program for artists, and the first year of a new format for the program. The new format will generate a yearlong series of solo institutional presentations and provide more substantial financial and production support to artists. The In Practice program will also now be integrated into SculptureCenter's programmatic activities throughout the calendar year.

Artists who have not yet had an institutional exhibition in New York City are invited to submit proposals for solo presentations in a designated gallery space at SculptureCenter. Artists are also invited to propose off-site projects, publishing initiatives, performances, and nontraditional formats which will be considered based on feasibility.

SculptureCenter is a not-for-profit arts institution that takes the history and legacy of sculpture as a framework from which to consider the diverse activity taking place in the field of contemporary art. SculptureCenter's program encourages artists and audiences to explore the possibilities of sculpture and the multifarious ways in which sculpture is developing and connecting to other forms of expression, including installation, video, performance, architecture, and other media.