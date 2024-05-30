Screening Details Released for Liza Minnelli Documentary at Tribeca

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tribeca 2024 will see the world premiere of a new documentary centered on the legendary Broadway performer, Liza Minnelli.

The world premiere screening will be on Wednesday, June 12 at 5:00pm EST at OKX at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center.

For press accredited by the festival, a press and industry screening will take place on Thursday, June 13 at 9:15am EST at the AMC 19th Street East 6 - Theater.

There will be two public screenings of the film at the festival, the first on Thursday, June 13 at 5:00pm EST at Village East Cinema - Theater 7 and the second on Saturday, June 15 at 5:30pm EST at Village East Cinema - Theater 1. Tickets for public screenings are limited.

ABOUT THE FILM

“I was born, and they took a picture” says Liza Minnelli, in reference to the reality of growing up in the flashbulb-popping, gossip-saturated spotlight. After all, she is Hollywood royalty – the daughter of Oscar-winning director Vincente Minnelli and screen icon Judy Garland. Looking back at her earliest memories through her formative years, Liza finds herself hounded by tough questions and insanely high expectations from critics, the press and the public. Can she sing and dance as well as her mother? Does she have the right look to be a star? Can she act? "LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story" reveals what happened next.

The film brings the dazzling, complex period of Liza’s life in the 1970s, just after the tragic death of her mother, into focus. Liza confronts a range of personal and professional challenges on the way to becoming a bonafide legend. Over the years, Liza seeks out extraordinary mentors: Kay Thompson, Fred Ebb, Charles Aznavour, Halston, and Bob Fosse. They all help her transform from a performer with boundless raw talent and famous parents into a mature, beautifully polished, superstar of stage and screen. Liza takes the world by storm in films ("Cabaret", "New York, New York", "Arthur"), television specials ("Liza with a Z"), concerts (Carnegie Hall, Radio City), and Broadway shows ("The Act", "Chicago", "Liza’s at the Palace"). Her influence extends into fashion, nightlife, art and culture. Along the way, Liza earned an Oscar, an Emmy, four Tonys, a Grammy – and the undeniable status of living legend. Featuring interviews with Minnelli, Mia Farrow, Ben Vereen, Lorna Luft and more.

ABOUT THE TRIBECA FESTIVAL

The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX, brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, music, audio storytelling, games, and immersive. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is synonymous with creative expression and entertainment. Tribeca champions emerging and established voices, discovers award-winning talent, curates innovative experiences, and introduces new ideas through exclusive premieres, exhibitions, conversations, and live performances.

The Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center. The annual Tribeca Festival will celebrate its 23rd year from June 5–16, 2024 in New York City.