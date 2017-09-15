Scott Alan, Santino Fontana, Lea DeLaria and More Set for Birdland This October

Birdland Jazz Club has announced its October 2017 lineup, featuring Ron Carter's Great Big Band, Quartet and Golden Striker Trio, Lea DeLaria with Special Guests, Miss Coco Peru, Frank Perowsky Jazz Orchestra, Santino Fontana, Kurt Elling, Rolando Morales-Matos, Veronica Swift, Jim Caruso's Cast Party, and more.

October 1 (Sunday) at 6:00PM

Marcello Pellitteri in A Benefit for the Veronica Pellitteri

World-class musician, Marcello Pellitteri is best known as an award-winning drummer. He is also an accomplished pianist, educator, composer, arranger and producer. Appearing with Marcello for the Veronica Pellitteri Memorial Fund will be a stellar line up of musicians including David Gilmore on guitar, Bruce Barth on piano, Ugonna Okegwo on bass, Philip Hamilton on vocals and percussions, and more surprise guests.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 2 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Scott Alan

The Broadway at Birdland concert series is pleased to welcome back songwriter Scott Alan in "Home Again," a very special concert. Some of today's brightest theater stars will sing from Alan's extensive collection of albums, including Danny Brooks, Carly Kincannon, Olivia Edward, Kerri George, Mia Gerachis, Lindsay Lavin, Cierra Marco, Max Meyers, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Hanna Seay, Andre Torquato, Nya Trysha and Brooke Wetterhahn. Alan, who will accompany the performers at the piano, will also perform some of his own material. The audience can expect to hear tunes from all of Alan's seven albums as well as songs from his upcoming recording, "Lifeline."

All tickets $35-45, $10 food/drink minimum

October 3-7 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Ron Carter's Great Big Band

Ron Carter is among the most original, prolific and influential bassists in jazz with more than 2,000 albums to his credit. With Ron on bass, he will be joined by Jon Owens, John Chudoba, Freddie Hendrix, Alex Norris, Jason Jackson, Steve Davis, James Burton and Douglas Purviance on trumpets, Antonio Hart and David DeJesus on alto sax/soprano/flute, Bobby LaVell and Ivan Renta on tenor sax/clarinet/flute, Jay Brandford on baritone sax, Donald Vega on piano, Greg Skaff on guitar and Payton Crossley on drums.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

October 4 (Wednesday) at 6:00PM

Kurt Elling

Kurt Elling is among the world's foremost jazz vocalists. Elling's rich baritone spans four octaves and features both astonishing technical mastery and emotional depth. His repertoire includes original compositions and modern interpretations of standards, all of which are springboards for inspired improvisation, scatting, spoken word, and poetry.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

October 5 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 14th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 8 (Sunday) at 6:00PM

Renee Manning and Earl McIntyre

Earl McIntyre served as guest conductor for the Brooklyn Philharmonic, wrote large ensemble compositions for (and directed) the Musicians of Brooklyn Initiative Big Band, (an organization founded by Lester Bowie, Oliver Lake and others.) At the Brooklyn Conservatory, Earl McIntyre & Renée Manning unveiled "Unsung Heroes" a 15 piece "World Beat Jazz "ensemble featuring compositions by Earl, Renée, and notable composers from the African Diaspora.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 9 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Santino Fontana

The Broadway at Birdland concert series is proud to announce that Broadway leading man Santino Fontana will be making his Birdland debut. With his rich voice, dynamic versatility, and easy charisma, Santino Fontana is one of Broadway's favorite leading men. As the voice of another prince-the villainous Hans in Frozen-as well as the overlooked barman, Greg, in the CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, he has begun to build a passionate following beyond New York.

All tickets $45-85, $10 food/drink minimum

October 10-14 (Tuesday-Sunday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Ron Carter Quartet

Ron Carter is among the most original, prolific and influential bassists in jazz with more than 2,000 albums to his credit. With Ron Carter on bass, the Ron Carter Quartet features Jimmy Greene on tenor sax, Renee Rosnes on piano, and Payton Crossley on drums.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

October 12 (Thursday) at 6:00PM

Rolando Morales-Matos presents Tribute concert for Dave Samuels

Rolando Morales-Matos presents Tribute concert for Dave Samuels recreating the music of Spyro Gyra, Double Image and Caribbean Jazz Project, with some of the original members, such as Paquito De Rivera on clarinet and alto sax, David Friedman vibes, Andy Narell on steel pans, Richie Morales on drums, Julio Fernandez on guitar and Marc Quiñones on percussion.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 15-16 (Sunday-Monday) at 6:00PM

Miss Coco Peru

The Broadway at Birdland concert series is proud to present Miss Coco Peru in "The Taming of the Tension." Storyteller/monologist Miss Coco Peru aka Clinton Leupp is now inviting you to her "place" for some of her favorite stories, songs, and a good dose of bullshitting with the hope that together, the tension will melt away! And for the first time ever Coco will be taking questions from her audience.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

October 17-21 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Ron Carter Golden Striker Trio

Ron Carter is among the most original, prolific and influential bassists in jazz with more than 2,000 albums to his credit. With Ron on bass, the Golden Strike Trio features Russell Malone on guitar and Donald Vega on keys.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

October 19 (Thursday) at 6:00PM

Sean Harkness Duo

Guitar artist Sean Harkness both composes music for solo guitar and small ensembles; and supports an exhaustive list of singers, musicians, and theatrical productions. Known especially for duets and ensemble work with singers from Broadway, television, and screen, Harkness is now a first-call guitarist who compliments an exhaustive client list of artists and productions worldwide. Sean performs extensively both as a solo artist and sideman worldwide, and in New York City's finest jazz, rock, folk, cabaret, blues, R&B, and singer/songwriter venues.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 22 (Sunday) at 6:00PM

Hye Seon Hong Jazz Orchestra

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 23 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Steve Ross "Come On And Hear"

By popular demand the Broadway at Birdland concert series is proud to announce the return of pianist/singer Steve Ross in "Come On And Hear," An Irving Berlin Celebration. The program features Berlin's wonderful songs, ranging from the lively vaudeville numbers like his first great hit "Alexander's Ragtime Band" through the beautiful, heartbreaking ballads like "How Deep Is the Ocean" to the dazzling rhythmic dancing songs written for Fred Astaire "Puttin' On the Ritz."

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

October 24-28 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Lea DeLaria with Special Guests

Lea DeLaria seems to have achieved overnight stardom with her stand-out role as Carrie 'Big Boo' Black in the Netflix hit series Orange is the New Black. However, DeLaria's multi-faceted career as a comedian, actress, and jazz musician has, in fact, spanned decades. She will be joined by special guests Norm Lewis (October 24), Sandra Bernhard (October 25), Janiel Siegel (October 26), Jennifer Nettles (October 27) and Danielle Brooks (October 28).

All tickets $40-50, $10 food/drink minimum

October 26 (Thursday) at 6:00PM

Arianna Neikrug

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Arianna is a jazz/pop/R&B vocalist, songwriter, arranger, and recent Concord Music Group recording artist currently stationed in New York City. Only 23 years old, Arianna has already made her mark in the jazz world. She was the winner of the 2015 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition (the "Sassy" Awards) and has shared the stage with various artists including Steve Miller, Alice Cooper, Kenny Burrell, Neil Young, Al Jarreau, Mindy Abair, James Moody, George Benson, Karrin Allyson, Gretchen Parlato, and Roseanna Vitro.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 28 (Saturday) at 6:00PM

Veronica Swift

At just 22 years of age Veronica Swift is being recognized as one of the top young singers in jazz. The child of jazz vocalist Stephanie Nakasian and the late bebop pianist Hod O'Brien, Veronica has already appeared at Lincoln Center, Telluride Jazz Festival, Blues Alley, The Jazz Cruise, and Birdland, performing with Jon Hendricks, Annie Ross, Esperanza Spalding, Joe Lovano, Bob Dorough, Paquito d'Rivera, and other establish jazz artists. Veronica's recent CD, "Lonely Woman," features some of the hottest young jazz players on the scene including Emmet Cohen and Benny Benack III.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 29 (Sunday) at 6:00PM

Frank Perowsky Jazz Orchestra

Frank Perowsky, NYC legendary wood windist/arranger brings his Jazz Orchestra to Birdland for a CD release party of their debut album "An Afternoon in Gowanus". FPJO is a world class band filled with some of the finest instrumentalists. This ensemble spans generations bringing a unique mixture of personalities, expressions and excitement to the sound and approach to their repertoire.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 30 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Natalie Douglas Celebrating Shirley Bassey

The Broadway at Birdland concert series is happy to announce that Natalie Douglas, the acclaimed vocalist, will return to her home perch at Birdland Jazz Club with a new monthly residency entitled "Tributes." On the last Monday of each month, Natalie will perform a new tribute show. On Monday, October 30, Ms. Douglas will celebrate Dame Shirley Bassey with an all-new concert.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 31-November 4 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Ann Hampton Callaway

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of the leading champions of the great American Songbook, having made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer. Callaway's live performances showcase her warmth, spontaneous wit and passionate delivery of standards, jazz classics and originals. She is one of America's most gifted improvisers, taking words and phrases from her audiences and creating songs on the spot, whether alone at a piano or with a symphony orchestra.

All tickets $40-50, $10 food/drink minimum

Birdland will also feature the following recurring monthly engagements:

October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 (Sundays) at 9PM & 11PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

October 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 (Mondays) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 11, 18, 25 (Wednesdays) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 14th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 6, 13, 20, 27 (Fridays) at 5:15PM

The Birdland Big Band

With Guest Conductor Rob Middleton

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 7, 14, 21 (Saturdays) at 6:00PM

Eric Comstock

Hailed as "the truest heir to Bobby Short" in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit OUR SINATRA (which Eric co-wrote), and have since worked separately and together around the world. Join them at Birdland for a cool spring party where the music and stories are equally great.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

Purchase tickets at www.BirdlandJazz.com. For more information and reservations call 212-581-3080. Ticket prices will vary by performer. At the tables, there is a $10 food/drink minimum per person in addition to the music charge. At the bar, the music charge will include one complimentary drink with no additional minimum.

Named for alto saxophonist and jazz pioneer Charlie "Bird" Parker who dubbed it "The Jazz Corner of the World," Birdland opened on December 15th 1949. For 60 years it has been home to jazz legends, from Parker, John Coltrane Duke Ellington and Count Basie to Oscar Peterson, Hank Jones, Diana Krall and everyone in between. The original 52nd street location was a cultural barometer and meeting place, inspiring the songs "Birdland" and "Lullaby of Birdland," and serving as a regular haunt for celebrities and cultural figures. The modern incarnation is a state of the art nightclub featuring award winning Southern and Cajun cuisine, first rate sound and lighting and a who's who of contemporary musical artists, 7 nights a week.

Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th & 9th Avenues), New York, NY 10036. Students (with current ID) & Broadway Theatre-Goers (with Broadway ticket stub from same day of performance): 50% off music charge at 11PM shows only. Birdland serves American Fare with a Cajun Flair nightly from 5PM until Midnight and until 1AM on Friday and Saturdays. Parking is available across the street at 332 West 44th Street. Concert Grand Piano By: Yamaha.

Visit www.BirdlandJazz.com or follow BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB on Twitter: @birdlandjazz, Facebook, Instagram, and on Pinterest.

