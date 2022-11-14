Schaghajegh Nosrati Postpones This Week's Concert in Weill Recital Hall
Concertgoers who purchased tickets for the November 15 recital with a credit card will receive automatic refunds.
Carnegie Hall has announced that pianist Schaghajegh Nosrati must postpone her Weill Recital Hall performance scheduled for tomorrow-Tuesday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m.-due to a delay in visa processing. This concert will be rescheduled as part of a future Carnegie Hall season.
Concertgoers who purchased tickets for the November 15 recital with a credit card will receive automatic refunds. Those who purchased tickets with cash should return their tickets to the Carnegie Hall Box Office on 57th Street and Seventh Avenue.
Ticketholders with any questions can call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or email feedback@carnegiehall.org.
