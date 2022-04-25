Save 40% on Spain's Premiere Mask & Theatre Company Off-Bway

This unique theatrical event runs from April 27th - May 29th, 2022 at Theatre at St. Clements. GET TICKETS Save 40% with code 'BWW40' at checkout! DON'T MISS THIS STRICTLY-LIMITED OPPORTUNITY TO SEE SPAIN'S PREMIERE MASK AND PHYSICAL THEATRE COMPANY! André & Dorine is a poignant illustration of enduring love and a celebration of theater's ability to capture the most intimate of bonds. Through movement, puppetry and mask, this non-verbal and deeply emotional new work, follows a pair of elderly artists as Alzheimer's forces them to relive and reinvent their love. Produced by Kulunka Teatro (which received the Spanish equivalent of a Tony Award for best show in 2018), this textless theater piece uses the language of the mask to narrate the life and reunion of the two protagonists- André with his typewriter and Dorine with her cello - forcing them to reinvent their love as memory-devouring Alzheimer's becomes the story's antagonist. Produced by Kulunka Teatro (which received the Spanish equivalent of a Tony Award for best show in 2018), this textless theater piece uses the language of the mask to narrate the life and reunion of the two protagonists- André with his typewriter and Dorine with her cello - forcing them to reinvent their love as memory-devouring Alzheimer's becomes the story's antagonist. André and Dorine is a roller coaster of laughter and tears, that without a single word and with the power of the mask, walks between drama and comedy, between life and death, love and oblivion. André and Dorine is a roller coaster of laughter and tears, that without a single word and with the power of the mask, walks between drama and comedy, between life and death, love and oblivion. A show without borders, which in 10 years has toured more than 30 countries around the world. A show without borders, which in 10 years has toured more than 30 countries around the world. "IT'S HARD TO IMAGINE A MORE TENDER, MORE LYRICAL OR MORE CAPTIVATING WORK". - LA WEEKLY "ONE OF THOSE MAGICAL EVENINGS IN THE THEATER THAT SHALL LIVE WITH ME FOREVER." - STAGE AND CINEMA "UNLESS YOU'RE HAVING A BABY SATURDAY NIGHT, SEE THIS SHOW; IF YOU ARE, SEE IT SUNDAY." - LOS ANGELES STAGE & CINEMA GET A SNEAK PEEK AT WHAT CRITICS & AUDIENCES ARE RAVING ABOUT: Covid Protocol: Audience members are required to have proof of full Covid-19 vaccination and wear a mask to be admitted into the venue. "In just one hour, The Kulunka Theatre Company presented to its audience a CREATIVE, SAD, BUT ALSO HUMOROUS piece about a couple's battle with memory loss. Judging by the three curtain calls and audience's standing ovation, and my own tears that fell during the performance, I would call this a HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE." - NEW YORK THEATRE Save 40% with code 'BWW40' at checkout! GET TICKETS AndreAndDorineTour.com