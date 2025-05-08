Sarah Snook to Talk THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tune in to Late Night with Seth Meyers next week to watch an interview with Sarah Snook! The Tony-nominated performer will join the late-night show to discuss her turn in the one-woman production of The Picture of Dorian Gray on Thursday, May 15. Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weekdays at 12:35/11:35c on NBC.

The Sydney Theatre Company production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Emmy and Olivier Award winner Sarah Snook, has received 6 Tony Award nominations. It is playing at the Music Box Theatre through June 29, 2025. Read the reviews here.

Sarah Snook makes her Broadway debut playing 26 characters in this adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s only novel. Snook is best known for playing Shiv Roy in the hit series “Succession,” a role that earned her global acclaim. Over four seasons, she received an Emmy Award, two Golden Globe Awards and a Critics Choice Award for her performance.

The celebrated world premiere of The Picture of Dorian Gray in 2020 extended twice in Sydney and toured to critical and audience acclaim throughout Australia. Last year in London, The Picture of Dorian Gray was adored by critics and audiences alike and earned Snook a 2024 Best Actress Olivier Award and a Best Costume Design Olivier Award for Marg Horwell.

Williams’ interpretation of Wilde’s tale of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil brings a striking resonance in our current era, holding a mirror to 21st century society’s narcissistic obsession with youth.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas