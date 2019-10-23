Sarah Brightman HYMN: IN CONCERT FILM Will Be Released Nov. 15

The world's most successful and best selling soprano Sarah Brightman will unveil her much anticipated HYMN In Concert film, released on DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD and Digital Formats and digital on November 15th 2019.

HYMN: Sarah Brightman In Concert was captured from the Festspielhaus in the enchanted Bavarian Alps, known for its magical lakes, mountains, castles, "cuckoo clock" houses, and the historic and captivating Neuschwanstein Castle. Conceived and created by Sarah Brightman, Anthony Van Laast (Mamma Mia, Beauty and the Beast), and Frank Peterson, the two-act performance is a hybrid of a musical film and a large-scale concert production. Sarah is accompanied by her band, the Bavarian Philharmonic orchestra, a 50-voice choir and the Ludwig Ensemble of dancers, Special guest performers include Japanese superstar Yoshiki, Vincent Niclo, Mario Frangoulis and Narcis.

DVD and Blu-ray bonus features include exclusive behind the scenes footage, interviews and photo galleries, in addition to special packaging and a 15-track audio CD of music from the film! See complete film and CD tracklisting below.

Known for her three-octave range and for pioneering the classical-crossover music movement, Sarah Brightman has amassed global sales of more than 30 million units. The only artist to have simultaneously topped Billboard's dance and classical music charts, Brightman has achieved more than 180 gold and platinum awards in over 40 countries. She is also known for her iconic star turn in The Phantom of the Opera, whose soundtrack has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. Her duet with Bocelli, "Time To Say Goodbye", became an international success selling 12 million copies worldwide.

Brightman's 15th studio album HYMN debuted at #1 on both the Classical and Classical Crossover Billboard charts and was released on November 9th, 2018 inconjuction with her critically acclaimed world tour, HYMN: Sarah Brightman In Concert! The tour began in South America, and her "evening of wonderment" as been mesmerizing concert goers throughout Mexico, US, Canada and Japan. The tour continues throughout Europe this autumn starting in Sofia, Bulgaria on October 20th, concluding with the sold out performance in London at the Royal Albert Hall on November 11th. This special show will mark Sarah's first return to London in 15 years! For full list of concert dates go to sarahbrightman.com.

Watch the trailer below.

DVD/BLU RAY TRACKLISTING:

ACT 1

Gothica

Fleurs Du Mal

Stranger In Paradise

Carpe Diem feat. Mario Frangoulis

Anytime Anywhere

Gia Nel Seno

(La Storia Di Lucrezia)

Misere Mei

Beautiful

Follow Me

Figlio Perduto

Who Wants To Live Forever

Tu Che M'Hai Preso Il Cuor

Miracle (Sarah's Version) feat. Yoshiki

ACT 2

Hymn Overture

Hymn

Sogni feat. Vincent Niclo

There For Me feat. Vincent Niclo

Better Is One Day

Canto Per Noi

Pie Jesu feat. Narcis

Fly To Paradise

Time To Say Goodbye

Masquerade

Phantom Of The Opera feat. Mario Frangoulis

Sky And Sand

Extras:

Hymn In Concert - Behind The Scenes

Hymn The Album Production

Hymn Track By Track Review

Photo Slideshow

CD Tracklisting:

1. Fleur Du Mal

2. Anytime, Anywhere

3. Gia Nel Seno

4. Follow Me

5. Figlio Perduto

6. Tu Che M'Hai Preso Il Cuor

7. Miracle (feat. Yoshiki)

8. Hymn

9. Sogni (feat. Vincent Niclo)

10. Better Is One Day

11. Canto Per Noi

12. Pie Jesu (feat. Narcis)

13. Fly To Paradise

14. Time To Say Goodbye

15. Sky And Sand





