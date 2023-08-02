Sara Bareilles & Michael R. Jackson Wrote ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Songs For New Broadway-Themed Season

Only Murders in the Building's Broadway musical-themed season will begin streaming on Tuesday, August 8.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Video: Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Photo 2 Video: Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
Do Broadway Actors Ever Play Multiple Roles in the Same Show? Photo 3 Do Broadway Actors Ever Play Multiple Roles in the Same Show?
Photos: Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE Opening Night Gala Photo 4 Photos: Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE Opening Night Gala

Sara Bareilles & Michael R. Jackson Wrote ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Songs For New Broadway-Themed Season

Sara Bareilles and Michael R. Jackson are the latest Broadway songwriters to join the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building.

BroadwayWorld can confirm that Bareilles and Jackson have contributed to the musical numbers in the new season of the Hulu murder mystery series, joining the previously announced Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul.

Only Murders in the Building's Broadway musical-themed season will begin streaming on Tuesday, August 8.

Aside from an A-list of songwriters, Broadway fans will be delighted to see many familiar faces in the new season, including Meryl StreepDon Darryl RiveraGerald CaesarAllison GuinnJesse WilliamsPaul RuddAndrea MartinJackie HoffmanWesley TaylorLinda Emond, and Jeremy Shamos, joining previous stars Steve MartinMartin Short and Selena Gomez.

From the minds of Steve MartinDAN FOGELMAN and John Hoffman, “Only Murders In The Building” follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years.

Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

Bareilles made her Broadway debut when she composed music and wrote lyrics for the 2015 musical Waitress. In 2022, she returned to Broadway as The Baker's Wife in a revival of Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods, which earned her a Tony nomination. She has also starred in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert and hosted the 2018 Tony Awards. Bareilles revealed to BroadwayWorld in June that she is working on a new musical.

Michael R. Jackson is the critically-acclaimed writer of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award, and New York Drama Critics’ Circle–winning A Strange Loop. In addition to A Strange Loop, he wrote book, music, and lyrics for White Girl in Danger, which recently completed a run Off-Broadway.

Watch the trailer for the new season here:




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LETS CALL HER PATTY Photo
Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY

In this video, go inside opening night of Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3just celebrated opening night of the world premiere production of LET’S CALL HER PATTY, a new play by Zarina Shea, directed by Margot Bordelon.

2
Seth MacFarlane Donates $1 Million to The Entertainment Community Fund Photo
Seth MacFarlane Donates $1 Million to The Entertainment Community Fund

Learn about Seth MacFarlane's incredible $1 million donation to the Entertainment Community Fund, demonstrating his unwavering support for the entertainment industry. Discover how this generous contribution will help those within the community and further promote the importance of supporting artists and creatives.

3
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/30/23 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/30/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/30/2023.

4
Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall Photo
Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall

Sara Bareilles is playing a second set of sold-out shows tonight to help save Rockwood Music Hall, the Manhattan music venue that helped launch her career, along with others including Lady Gaga, Mumford & Sons, and many more. BroadwayWorld caught up with Bareilles to discuss how she and others are saving the venue.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay Bring Their 'Off Her Chops' Podcast to Premier Streaming NetworkCassie Lee and Jessica McKay Bring Their 'Off Her Chops' Podcast to Premier Streaming Network
Badsista Lands on Tratratrax With 'Gueto Club' Plus Remixes From Batu and DJ MarfoxBadsista Lands on Tratratrax With 'Gueto Club' Plus Remixes From Batu and DJ Marfox
Video: Fisher Shares Martial Arts-Themed Music Video for Summer Anthem 'Take It Off' With AATIGVideo: Fisher Shares Martial Arts-Themed Music Video for Summer Anthem 'Take It Off' With AATIG
Fantasy Records Announces 25th Anniversary Edition of Susan Tedeschi's 'Just Won't Burn'Fantasy Records Announces 25th Anniversary Edition of Susan Tedeschi's 'Just Won't Burn'

Videos

Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Video
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You