Sara Bareilles & Michael R. Jackson Wrote ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Songs For New Broadway-Themed Season

Sara Bareilles and Michael R. Jackson are the latest Broadway songwriters to join the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building.

BroadwayWorld can confirm that Bareilles and Jackson have contributed to the musical numbers in the new season of the Hulu murder mystery series, joining the previously announced Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul.

Only Murders in the Building's Broadway musical-themed season will begin streaming on Tuesday, August 8.

Aside from an A-list of songwriters, Broadway fans will be delighted to see many familiar faces in the new season, including Meryl Streep, Don Darryl Rivera, Gerald Caesar, Allison Guinn, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, Jackie Hoffman, Wesley Taylor, Linda Emond, and Jeremy Shamos, joining previous stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

From the minds of Steve Martin, DAN FOGELMAN and John Hoffman, “Only Murders In The Building” follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years.

Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

Bareilles made her Broadway debut when she composed music and wrote lyrics for the 2015 musical Waitress. In 2022, she returned to Broadway as The Baker's Wife in a revival of Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods, which earned her a Tony nomination. She has also starred in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert and hosted the 2018 Tony Awards. Bareilles revealed to BroadwayWorld in June that she is working on a new musical.

Michael R. Jackson is the critically-acclaimed writer of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award, and New York Drama Critics’ Circle–winning A Strange Loop. In addition to A Strange Loop, he wrote book, music, and lyrics for White Girl in Danger, which recently completed a run Off-Broadway.

Watch the trailer for the new season here: