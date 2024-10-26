BABBITT's Nehal Joshi Takes Over Our Instagram Story Today

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tune in to our Instagram today as Nehal Joshi takes you behind the scenes of Babbitt at Shakespeare Theatre Company!

Follow along on our Instagram Story today to learn more about Joshi and Shakespeare Theatre Company's Babbitt!

About Babbitt

Based on Sinclair Lewis’s classic satirical novel, Babbitt was adapted into a play by Tony Award-winner Joe DiPietro and is directed by Tony Award-winner Christopher Ashely, who together developed the world premiere production of the play last season at La Jolla Playhouse, alongside star Matthew Broderick. Babbitt runs at STC’s Harman Hall through November 3.

Babbitt is a satirical comedy that captures the plight of the modern middle-class American man. Based on Lewis’s 1922 novel, the play follows George F. Babbitt (Broderick), a successful real estate agent, who plunges recklessly into extraordinary rebellion against the conformity of everyday life. Broderick delivers a performance that The San Diego Union-Tribune acclaims as “vulnerable, delicately played, and disarmingly funny.”

The company also includes Ann Harada, Matt McGrath, and Chris Myers , Judy Kaye and Ali Stroker, as well as Broadway veteran Mara Davi.

About Nehal Joshi

Nehal Joshi is a face familiar to STC audiences, after he was last seen as Sancho Panza in Man of La Mancha opposite Anthony Warlow. He also was featured in Boys from Syracuse (in concert).

Joshi's Broadway credits include The Cottage, All My Sons, Phantom of the Opera (Closing Cast), Flying Over Sunset, School of Rock, Gettin’ The Band Back Together, Les Miserables (Original Revival Cast), Threepenny Opera. Off-Broadway includes: Cyrano, Working (2008 revision), Grand Hotel (Encores!), Three Sisters.

Regional include: Arena Stage: Disgraced, Oklahoma, Unknown Solider, Woolly Mammoth, The Kennedy Center, The Olney Theatre Center, Dallas Theater Center, The Goodman, The Huntington, The Old Globe, La Jolla Playhouse.

Video Game: World of Warcraft: Cataclysm. Film/TV: Law & Order SVU (NBC), The Wire (HBO), Search Party (HBO), Blackout. Honors: Special Drama Desk Award. Training: James Madison University & The Actor’s Theatre of Louisville. He is from Burke, Virginia.