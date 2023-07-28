Pasek & Paul Wrote an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Musical Number For Season Three

Only Murders in the Building is raising the curtain on season three next month, this time with a Broadway musical twist!

After Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman had previously confirmed their involvement in the season, Hulu has confirmed to BroadwayWorld that Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are also two of the lyricists who contributed to the season's musical numbers.

Don't miss out on the thrilling combination of true crime and theater in this must-watch season, which will begin streaming on Tuesday, August 8.

Broadway fans will be delighted to see many familiar faces in the new season, including Meryl Streep, Don Darryl Rivera, Gerald Caesar, Allison Guinn, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, Jackie Hoffman, Wesley Taylor, Linda Emond, and Jeremy Shamos, joining previous stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

The new trailer also reveals that the season will feature original music by the composer of Waitress, which could signal that Sara Bareilles has possibly contributed to the series.

From the minds of Steve Martin, DAN FOGELMAN and John Hoffman, “Only Murders In The Building” follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years.

Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

Pasek and Paul won a Tony Award for their music for Dear Evan Hansen. They also won an Academy Award for "City of Stars" from La La Land. They have also written music for films like The Greatest Showman, Spirited, and Aladdin, plus stage musicals like Dogfight and A Christmas Story.