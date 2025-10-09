Sara Bareilles, Lea Salonga, Joshua Henry and More Join Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Board Of Trustees

Click Here for More on Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

The Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Board of Trustees voted unanimously today to welcome eight distinguished industry leaders, each bringing unique expertise and a shared dedication to advancing the organization’s lifesaving mission.

Joining the board, effective October 9, 2025, are Grammy Award-winning and Tony-nominated artist Sara Bareilles; Jeff T. Daniel, president of The Shubert Organization; Andrew Flatt, managing director of Disney Theatrical Group; Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee; Tony-nominated actor Joshua Henry; producer John Johnson, co-founder of Wagner Johnson Productions; producer Greg Nobile, CEO of Seaview Productions; and Tony Award winner Lea Salonga.

“These leaders are among the most exciting voices in our industry,” said Robert E. Wankel, president of the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Board of Trustees and chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization. “Their talent and diverse perspectives will be invaluable as we continue to grow Broadway Cares’ fundraising and grantmaking efforts. We are proud to welcome these dynamic voices to our board.”

Executive Director Danny Whitman added, “This extraordinary group of artists, industry leaders, and theatrical visionaries have long been shaping our industry and uplifting Broadway Cares through their passion and dedication. We are deeply grateful to this brilliant cohort for standing with Broadway Cares in this important, new capacity.”

The board also expressed gratitude to Barry Brown, Richard Hester, Peter Lawrence, Jordan Roth, and Tom Schumacher, who are stepping down after years of dedicated service. In addition, the trustees honored the memory of two beloved members: President Emeritus Paul Libin, prolific producer and longtime theater executive, and Cornelius Baker, celebrated public health advocate and policy expert.

About the New Trustees

Sara Bareilles is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and Tony-nominated composer best known for her Broadway hit Waitress and her acclaimed performance as the Baker’s Wife in Into the Woods. She is currently developing her new musical, The Interestings.

Jeff T. Daniel, president of The Shubert Organization, has been a key figure in Broadway leadership, guiding the industry’s pandemic relief and reopening efforts.

Andrew Flatt, managing director of Disney Theatrical Group, oversees global operations for the company’s Broadway and touring productions, with prior experience at Lincoln Center Theater and New York City Ballet.

J. Harrison Ghee made history as the first non-binary performer to win a Tony Award in a leading role for Some Like It Hot and continues to advocate for LGBTQIA+ representation in theatre.

Joshua Henry, a three-time Tony nominee, is currently starring in the Broadway revival of Ragtime and is celebrated for his performances in Carousel, The Scottsboro Boys, and Violet.

John Johnson, co-founder of Wagner Johnson Productions, has produced more than 55 acclaimed shows including Good Night, and Good Luck and John Proctor Is the Villain.

Greg Nobile, CEO of Seaview Productions, is an award-winning producer behind A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Stereophonic, and Parade, and leads the company’s Off-Broadway space, Studio Seaview.

Lea Salonga, the first Asian actress to win a Tony Award, is beloved for her roles in Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, and Here Lies Love, as well as her iconic work as the singing voice of Disney’s Jasmine and Mulan. She will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026.

The full list of trustees is available at broadwaycares.org/trustees.