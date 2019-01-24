Santino Fontana Stars in IMPOSSIBLE MONSTERS, Making its World Premiere at the Cinequest Film Festival

Written and directed by Nathan Catucci, Impossible Monsters will have its World Premiere at the Cinequest Film Festival on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

The film stars Tony Award nominee Santino Fontana (star of the highly anticipated Broadway production of Tootsie, Disney's Frozen), Natalie Knepp, Devika Bhise, Donall O Healai, Geoffrey Owens (The Cosby Show), Dennis Boutsikaris (Better Call Saul), and Laila Robins (Homeland). Impossible Monsters Is produced by Dorothy Mathe, Jonathan Burkhart and Nathan Catucci.

In the psychological thriller Impossible Monsters, Dr. Rich Freeman (Fontana), an ambitious and well-liked psychology professor, pursues a sleep study with a focus on nightmares, dreams, and sleep paralysis - the success of which would result in a lucrative grant. As the line between dreams and reality blur, a member of the study is murdered, and everything begins to unravel, leaving Dr. Freeman fighting to make things right.

With his rich voice, dynamic versatility, and charisma, Santino Fontana is one of Broadway's favorite leading men. A Tony Award nominated actor, Santino began his career at 18 when he won the renowned Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival. As an interpreter of the American Songbook he has sung with orchestras, big bands, and smaller ensembles including the New York Philharmonic, Birdland, NY Pops, Collegiate Chorale, Westchester Philharmonic, Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Sesame Street Muppets, Phoenix Symphony, and at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The KENNEDY Center, NJPAC, and the Bravo Festival at Vail.

Film and television fans will recognize him as THE VOICE of the villainous Prince Hans in Disney's Frozen, as well as the singing barman, Greg, in The CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Broadway credits include Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Importance of Being Earnest, Brighton Beach Memoirs (Drama Desk Award), Billy Elliot, and Sunday in the Park with George. Recently he played Cornelius Hackl in the acclaimed run of Hello Dolly! and will next be seen as Michael Dorsey in Tootsie.

