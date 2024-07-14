Mandy Patinkin and Andre De Shields Join BRILLIANT MINDS at NBC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mandy Patinkin has joined Brilliant Minds in a recurring role, reports Variety. Steve Howey and André De Shields will also join as guest stars.

Patinkin will play an esteemed family Doctor joins the staff of Bronx General Hospital and brings his own unconventional methods to the workplace. His affinity for house calls and long-standing patient relationships wins the respect of our lead, Dr. Wolf, and fosters a mentor-like relationship between the two men. He will join for two episodes.

De Shields plays an Alzheimer’s patient in an end-of-life care facility, and Howey will play a rugged motorcycle mechanic who comes in with a gunshot wound and is forced to make a heartbreaking decision.

Inspired by the extraordinary life and work of world-famous author and physician Oliver Sacks, “Brilliant Minds” follows a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier – the human mind – while grappling with their own relationships and mental health.

The cast includes Zachary Quinto, Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, and Donna Murphy.

Michael Grassi serves as writer and executive producer. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, Lee Toland Krieger, DeMane Davis, Melissa Aouate, Henrik Bastin, Andy Serkis, Jonathan Cavendish and Will Tennant also executive produce.

“Brilliant Minds” premieres on Monday, Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

