Santino Fontana, Phillipa Soo, and More Will Lead Reading of ARMS AND THE MAN on PLAYS IN THE HOUSE

This Saturday, April 25th at 2pm, a reading will be held for Bernard Shaw's Arms and the Man, as part of Plays in the House! The reading will be led by Daniel Davis, Santino Fontana, Alison Fraser, Tom Hewitt, Daniel Jenkins, Lauren Molina, and Phillipa Soo. It will be narrated and directed by David Staller.

The Actors Fund recently announced that SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, will also produce and host Plays in the House as part of its weekly lineup of Stars in the House, a daily online show at 2pm and 8pm ET. Plays in the House will air every Saturday and Wednesday matinee at 2pm until Broadway reopens. The episodes feature actors doing live readings of classic, award-winning plays. These performances are all FREE.

Arms and the Man, one of Shaw's most enduringly popular comedies, is on just about everybody's 'Favorite Shaw' list. The plot follows a hunted soldier who, seeking refuge in a young lady's boudoir, starts in motion a series of highly engaging and unlikely comedic events. His unusual philosophies about love, war and life in general open up a world of thought she'd never previously entertained-certainly not with her dashing war-hero fiancée who also arrives unexpectedly. This early work of Shaw's is remarkably pithy.

Stars in the House, which kicked off on March 16th is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) to promote support for The Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Since the first show, Stars in the House has raised more than $235,000 to benefit The Actors Fund. The Drama Desk just honored The Actors Fund, Seth Rudetsky, and James Wesley with a Special Award for "connecting the theatre community and lifting spirits during the coronavirus crisis through the ongoing Stars in the House series."



In addition to its regular twice-a-day streaming and ability for viewers to watch it on their own time, Stars in the House, has now also teamed up with SiriusXM. SiriusXM will be the exclusive audio broadcasting partner delivering the show to listeners daily on Volume (channel 106) and On Broadway (channel 72). SiriusXM subscribers can catch Stars in the House weekday mornings at 9:00 a.m. ET on Volume channel 106, with favorite program excerpts airing throughout the day on SiriusXM's On Broadway channel 72. Listeners can also follow Seth on Seth Speaks and Seth's Big Fat Broadway, two regularly scheduled programs that air on SiriusXM's On Broadway channel. Stars in the House will air commercial-free on SiriusXM. The program is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen on demand on the SiriusXM app, and at home on a variety of connected devices. For more info to activate your streaming access or to sign up for a trial subscription, go towww.SiriusXM.com/AtHome



With shutdowns on Broadway and in film and television, theater, concerts, dance, music and many other areas of entertainment, the need is great and growing. Since March 18th, The Actors Fund has provided over $1Million in emergency financial assistance to hundreds of people who work in performing arts and entertainment. This emergency financial assistance is helping those in financial crisis with assistance for basic living expenses such as essential medications to help prevent infections to pay for food or utilities and other needs. As the situation with Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, The Actors Fund has temporary transitioned to online and phone-based services, which remain available for everyone in the performing arts and entertainment community. These services include: Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.





