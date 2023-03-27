Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Samuel L. Jackson Joins DAMAGED Action Thriller Film

Mar. 27, 2023  

Fresh off his Broadway run in The Piano Lesson, Samuel L. Jackson is set to lead the cast of the action thriller DAMAGED, directed by Terry McDonough ("Breaking Bad," "Better Call Saul," "Killing Eve"). Also starring is Vincent Cassel, Gianni Capaldi, with John Hannah and Kate Dickie rounding out the cast.

The film is produced by Paul Aniello and Red Sea's Roman Kopelevich and is currently in production. BondIt Media Capital and Red Sea Media are fully financing with world sales and distribution handled by Red Sea. BondIt's Luke Taylor and Matthew Helderman are executive producing, alongside Marcie Sinaiko and Roman Viaris.

Deal was negotiated by Executive Producer, Roman Viaris on behalf of Red Sea Media and Luke Taylor on behalf of BondIt Media Capital.

"Love this project," said Kopelevich. "We have been involved with it for several years and am proud to have attracted such an amazing cast and team. Can't wait to bring it to our partners in the distribution world."

"Continuing our partnership with Roman and his team at Red Sea, we're beyond excited about the incredible package for Damaged. The full creative team represent some of the strongest and most original voices in the industry that will deliver an exceptional finished film for the marketplace" noted Luke Taylor and Matthew Helderman from the BondIt Media Capital team.

Jackson is an Academy Award-winning actor best known for roles in Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown And Die Hard With Vengeance. He has also been seen on Broadway in The Mountaintop and Off-Broadway in Burner's Frolic, Burner, District Line, Soldier's Play, Home, Sally, and more.

Jackson's additional credits include: Nick Fury in Marvel Avenger's series, The Hateful Eight, Django Unchained, The Hitman's Bodyguard Films, And As Mace Windu In The Star Wars Prequel Trilogy. Jackson Will Next Be Seen Starring In Marvel's Secret Invasion For Disney+.

Paul Aniello, Streamdigital's CEO and one of the producers of DAMAGED said "We are really excited and proud to be working with such a great team of people to bring this story to life. We have a great Director; a great cast and script and we believe this will be a real success."

In the film a Chicago police detective goes to Scotland after an emerging serial killer's crimes match those that he investigated 5 years earlier, one of which was the crime scene of his murdered girlfriend.

Cassel is an award-winning actor best known for roles in ELIZABETH, OCEAN'S TWELVE, OCEAN'S THIRTEEN, EASTERN PROMISES, BLACK SWAN and JASON BOURNE. Most recently he was seen on HBO's "Westworld" and as the lead in Apple TV+'s "Liaison."

McDonough is a multiple award-winning director best known for episodes of "Killing Eve," "Breaking Bad," "Better Call Saul," "Cold Feet" and "The Expanse." He was lead director on Jimmy McGovern's "The Street," winning two BAFTA Awards for Best Drama Series, and an International Emmy Award and two RTS Awards for Best Drama Series. Most recently he was awarded a HUGO Award for his pilot of "The Expanse."

Jackson is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content. Cassel is repped by Range Media Partners and Agence Adequat. McDonough is repped by CAA and Independent Talent Group.



