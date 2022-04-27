Samantha Williams, Paul Alexander Nolan & More to Star in LIFE AFTER at Goodman Theatre

Goodman Theatre has announced casting for Life After by rising star writer/lyricist/composer Britta Johnson, directed by Annie Tippe. Leading the cast of nine is Samantha Williams (Broadway's Caroline, Or Change and Dear Evan Hansen) as teenaged Alice-a young woman who, in search of facts, uncovers a more complicated truth as she pieces together events of the fateful night that changed her family forever. The Chicago-premiere production also features Paul Alexander Nolan (Frank), Lucy Panush (Hannah), Bryonha Marie Parham (Beth), Jen Sese (Mrs. Hopkins), Skyler Volpe (Kate), Chelsea Williams (Fury), Lauryn Hobbs (Fury) and Ashley PÃ©rez Flanagan (Fury). The production features Choreography by Ann Yee and Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations by Lynne Shankel. Life After appears June 11- July 17; opening night is Wednesday, June 22. Tickets ($25 - $80, subject to change) are now available at GoodmanTheatre.org/LifeAfter or by phone at 312.443.3800.

"It's rare and special to encounter a new musical with the depth, beauty and heart as Life After-complete with such an elegant original score. Britta Johnson is one of the most exciting new talents to emerge on the international theater scene, and it's a joy to produce her extraordinary new work-and to welcome back director Annie Tippe and this wonderful company," said Robert Falls. "Over the past 35 years as Goodman Theatre Artistic Director, some of our most memorable productions have been new works of musical theater. I can't wait for Chicago audiences to experience Britta's thrilling new musical this summer."

Its Chicago premiere at Goodman Theatre continues the ascent of Life After, marking the third major production in five years. The play made its American debut at San Diego's The Old Globe (2019) on the heels of an extended, multiple Dora Award-winning world-premiere with Toronto's Musical Stage Company and Canadian Stage (2017).

Toronto-based playwright/composer/lyricist Britta Johnson said, "I could not be more excited to be working at this legendary theater with this astounding creative time and incredible cast; it feels like a dream come true. This is my first major project after such a challenging few years, and I'm so moved to get to do it with such a talented, compassionate and inspiring group of artists. I can't wait to discover what we can create together."

"The minute I heard Britta's exquisite score for Life After, I knew I'd be lucky to have the privilege of working with her. And we are about to work with an absolute dream cast-overflowing with talent, empathy and curiosity about the people they're portraying," said Lucille Lortel Award-winning director Annie Tippe. "In these uncertain times, I can't imagine audiences won't relate to Britta's deeply human work, and relish the opportunity to collectively breathe into our challenges."

Johnson's other writing credits include, with her sister Anika Johnson: Dr. Silver: A Celebration of Life (Outside the March/MSC, Dora nomination), Brantwood (Theatre Sheridan, Dora Award), Jacob Two-Two (YTP, Dora nomination), Trap Door (Theatre Sheridan). With Sara Farb: Kelly v. Kelly (MSC/Canadian Stage; winner of the Playwright's Guild of Canada best new musical award), Reframed (MSC/Art Gallery of Ontario, Dora nomination). With Katherine Cullen: Stupidhead! (Dora nomination). She was the librettist for choreographer Robert Binet's adaptation of The Kreutzer Sonata with Ballet Moscow and was the inaugural Crescendo Artist with Toronto's Musical Stage Company which included a commitment to produce three of her shows in three years.

Tippe returns to the Goodman after directing Continuity by Bess Wohl in the 2017 New Stages Festival. Her recent theater credits include the premiere of Dave Malloy's Octet (Signature Theatre Company), for which she won the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Direction and was named an SDC Callaway Award Finalist. She also directed the premiere and subsequent tours of Dave Malloy's award-winning Ghost Quartet. Other credits include the premieres of The Hombres (Two River); Leslye Headland's Cult of Love (IAMA Theatre Company); Cowboy Bob (Village Theatre; New York Stage + Film); James and Jerome's Ink (co-directed with Rachel Chavkin; Under the Radar/Met Museum) and The Conversationalists (Bushwick Starr). She is a former Ars Nova Director-in-Residence, a Drama League Directing Fellow and an alumni of the Williamstown Directing Corps. Upcoming shows include COWBOY BOB (Alley Theatre '23).

Alice...........................Samantha Williams

Kate........................Skyler Volpe

Beth........................Bryonha Marie Parham

Hannah....................Lucy Panush

Ms. Hopkins...............Jen Sese

Fury........................Chelsea Williams

Fury........................Lauryn Hobbs

Fury........................Ashley PÃ©rez Flanagan

Frank.......................Paul Alexander Nolan

Understudies for this production include Stef Tovar-Frank; Claire Kwon-Furies/Hannah; Ariana Burks-Alice/Kate; Alanna Chavez-Furies/Ms. Hopkins; Antoinette Comer-Beth

Set Design by Todd Rosenthal

Costume Design by Sarafina Bush

Lighting Design by Yi Zhao

Sound Design by Joanna Lynne Staub

Choreography by Ann Yee

Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations by Lynne Shankel

New York Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting/Merri Sugarman, CSA and Chicago Casting is by Lauren Port, CSA and Rachael Jimenez, CSA. Dramaturgy is by Jocelyn Prince; Briana Fahey is the Production Stage Manager and Mario Wolf is the Stage Manager.

ENHANCED AND ACCESSIBLE PERFORMANCES

Visit Goodman theatre.org/Access for more information about Goodman Theatre's accessibility efforts.

Touch Tour and Audio-Described Performance: Saturday, July 9, 12:30pm Touch Tour; 2pm performance - The action/text is audibly enhanced for patrons via headset. NOTE: Touch Tours for the 2021/2022 Season will not have access to the stage due to current health and safety protocols, but will feature alternate pre-show sensory introductions.

ASL-Interpreted: Friday, July 15 at 8pm - An American Sign Language interpreter signs the action/text as played.

Spanish Subtitles: Saturday July 16 at 8pm.

Open-Captioned: Sunday, July 17 at 2pm - An LED sign presents dialogue in sync with the performance.

ABOUT GOODMAN THEATRE

Chicago 's theater since 1925, Goodman Theatre is a not-for-profit arts and community organization in the heart of the Loop, distinguished by the excellence and scope of its artistic programming and community engagement.

Led by Artistic Director Robert Falls and Executive Director Roche Schulfer, the theater's artistic priorities include new play development (more than 150 world or American premieres), large scale musical theater works and reimagined classics. Artists and productions have earner two Pulitzer Prizes, 22 Tony Awards and more than 160 Jeff Awards, among other accolades. The Goodman is the first theater in the world to produce all 10 plays in August Wilson's "American Century Cycle." Its longtime annual holiday tradition A Christmas Carol, now in its fifth decade, has created a new generation of theatergoers in Chicago. The Goodman also frequently serves as a production and program partner with national and international companies and Chicago's Off-Loop theaters.

Using the tools of the theatrical profession, the Goodman's Education and Engagement programs aim to develop generations of citizens who understand the cultures and stories of diverse voices. The Goodman's Alice Rapoport Center for Education and Engagement is the home of these programs, which are offered free of charge for Chicago youth-85% of whom come from underserved communities-schools and life-long learners.

As a cultural and community organization invested in quality, diversity and community, Goodman Theatre is committed to using the art of theater for a better Chicago. Goodman Theatre's Action Plan for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Anti-Racism and Access (IDEAA) was born out of the belief that progress means action, which includes building on the decades-long commitment to using art, assets and resources to contribute to a more just, equitable and anti-racist society.

Goodman Theatre was founded by William O. Goodman and his family in honor of their son Kenneth, an important figure in Chicago's cultural renaissance in the early 1900s. The Goodman family's legacy lives on through the continued work and dedication of Kenneth's family, including Albert Ivar Goodman, who with his late mother, Edith-Marie Appleton, contributed the necessary funds for the creation on the new Goodman center in 2000.

Today, Goodman Theatre leadership also includes the distinguished members of the Artistic Collective: Rebecca Gilman, Dael Orlandersmith, Henry Godinez, Steve Scott, Kimberly Senior, Chuck Smith, Regina Taylor and Mary Zimmerman. Jeff Hesse is Chairman of Goodman Theatre's Board of Trustees, Fran Del Boca is Women's Board President and Craig McCaw is President of the Scenemakers Board for young professionals.