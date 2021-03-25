Samantha Pauly, Kelsey Connolly & More Join Concert To Benefit The Actors Fund

Rising Talent Magazine is back with Concert #12 to Benefit The Actors Fund! One year ago, RTM wanted to start these concerts to support the theatre and entertainment community. Since then a variety of talent from various theatre productions: Broadway, National Tours & More join in once a month to help this wonderful organization.

The concert will be taking place throughout the day on Saturday, March 27th on Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram LIVE: http://Instagram.com/RisingTalentMag

Ready for an all day Concert with Music and Performances from a line up of a variety of singers and performers? Each performer will join Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram LIVE, throughout the day, for five to fifteen minutes to perform one song during their set time and answer a few questions.

All to come together and support The Actors Fund.

Throughout the day, during The Instagram Lives, there will be a Donate button at the bottom of the live video.

The Actors Fund envisions a world in which individuals contributing to our country's cultural vibrancy are supported, valued and economically secure. The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

Rising Talent Magazine launched on March 1st 2011.

(10 year Anniversary this month/year!) It is a magazine that involves kids, teens, and young adults who are following their dreams. Making a Difference is something very important to Rising Talent Magazine and so is staying positive no matter how small or big the challenge is along the way to your dream.

The event will include performances from:

@KylaDCarter (11:30AM EST)

(Sound Of Music National Tour, White Christmas National Tour)

@KennedyCaughell (11:45AM EST)

(Beautiful National Tour)

Samantha Pauly

@SamPauly (12PM EST)

(Six Broadway)

@Azra.Anna (12:30PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@NicoleMichelleSings (12:45PM EST)

(Singer)

@KelseyHConnolly (1PM EST)

(Phantom Broadway)

@Official.AlyssaKim (1:15PM EST)

(Frozen National Tour)

@JaidenKleinOfficial (1:30PM EST)

(Frozen National Tour)

@HannahJewelKohn (1:45PM EST)

(Frozen National Tour)

@JennaWeirOfficial (2PM EST)

(Frozen Broadway)

(Matilda National Tour)

@LeilaRose (2:15PM EST)

(Frozen Broadway)

@MaddieKayHarris (2:30PM EST)

(Anastasia National Tour)

@Courtney lIventosch (2:45PM EST)

(Wicked Broadway)

(Something Rotten Broadway)

@JackieRaye_ (3PM EST)

(Wicked National Tour)

@MakaylaConnollyOfficial (3:15PM EST)

(Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Broadway)

@JackieBrubaker (3:30PM EST)

(Singer)

@OfficialWinterDonnelly (3:45PM EST)

(Frozen Broadway)

@DavidSocolar (4:15PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

Gabriella Marzetta (4:30PM EST)

@GabriellaMozzarella

(Waitress National Tour)

@JuliaBain (4:45PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@KaileyNicoleMusic (5PM EST)

(Singer)

Alex Tripp

@SneakyGirl14 (5:15PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@JeremyCMorse (5:15PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

(Frozen National Tour)

@Gerianne.Perez (5:30PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@EphieAardema (5:45PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

(The Bridges Of Madison County Broadway)

@CarolineKole (6PM EST)

(Songland)

(Singer/Songwriter)

Hannah Shankman

@HannahBShank (6:15PM EST)

(Wicked Broadway)

(The Bands Visit National Tour)

Laurel Harris (6:30PM EST)

@LaurelNYC

(Wicked Broadway & National Tour)

Sarah Anne Fernandez

@SarahAnnee17 (6:45PM EST)

(Wicked National Tour)

Keeley McCormick

@KeeleyCattt (7PM EST)

(Something Rotten National Tour)

@Sienna.Katelyn (8PM EST)

(Singer)

@LindsayNorthen (8:15PM EST)

(Wicked Broadway)

Jared Thomas Bradshaw

@BwayMJJared (8:15PM EST)

(Charlie And The Chocolate Factory Broadway)

@TheRealCharlotteIsabel (8:30PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)