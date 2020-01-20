Samantha Bee to Host Benefit Reading of SPARE RIB On January 22nd; Kathleen Chalfant and Purva Bedi to Star

Rally for a benefit reading of Winter Miller's play, Spare Rib and celebrate with a birthday party for Roe v. Wade's 47th and the centennial of women's suffrage.

On January 22nd at 7:30pm at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, many of New York's finest actors will perform a reading of Winter Miller's powerful and exhilarating play, Spare Rib. Last week it played to packed audiences with and a star studded cast. This week's cast will be anchored by Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America, House of Cards), Purva Bedi (Dance Nation), Paige Gilbert (The Rose Tattoo), Tina Benko (Brotherhood, Flesh and Bone), Emily Davis (Is This A Room, The Plagarists), Jeanine Serrales (Girls, Inside Llewyn Davis) and Kadijah Raquel (The Rolling Stone)

Their special guest host will be Samantha Bee, fresh from a taping of Full Frontal!

This may be Roe's last birthday, so to fuel the fight ahead for freedom for all, we'll be serving up appropriately-themed birthday cupcakes with champagne for our audience. These evenings will raise money toward a full production of Spare Rib, and help fund abortions at Red River Clinic, Fargo, North Dakota's only provider, and at Trust Women's clinics in Oklahoma and Kansas.

Inspired by the work of playwrights Caryl Churchill and María Irene Fornés and the artist Judy Chicago, Spare Rib tracks a secret cabal of (in)famous women who demand reproductive freedom.

