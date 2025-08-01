Sam Smith Extends 'To Be Free: New York City' Residency Through December

Tickets for the new dates are on sale now.
Due to overwhelming demand, multi-Platinum artist and songwriter Sam Smith is extending their upcoming residency “To Be Free: New York City.” As all 12 original dates of the run at Brooklyn’s Warsaw club sold out immediately, Smith has announced twelve additional dates stretching into November and December. Tickets are on sale now HERE.
The residency extension follows Sam’s new single, “To Be Free,” released by Capitol Records last week. Of the song, which features vocals by The TwoCity Chorus, Smith said: “I've never had a recording experience like I did making this song. It’s one vocal and guitar take from start to finish – one live performance of me and my friend Simon Aldred in a pure state of music and expression,” they explain. “I wrote it five years ago while writing my last album Gloria and then parked it because I knew it was not a song for that album. It was created during a time in my life where I became free within myself.” Listen to the single below.
A five-time GRAMMY® winner, Sam Smith holds two Guinness World Records — for the most consecutive weeks in the U.K. Top 10 Album Chart (for their 2014 debut, In the Lonely Hour) and for having the first James Bond theme to reach No.1 on the U.K. charts (for the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning “Writing’s on the Wall”).
Smith has amassed over 40 million equivalent album sales, 300 million single sales, and over 56 billion career streams across their catalog of critically acclaimed albums, In the Lonely Hour, The Thrill of It All, Love Goes, and GLORIA, which includes the global smash single, “Unholy,” Ft. Kim Petras. The track spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and four weeks at No. 1 on the UK Official Singles Chart. In June 2025, Smith released the live album BBC Proms At The Royal Albert Hall.
Wednesday, October 8
Friday, October 10
Saturday, October 11
Wednesday, October 15
Friday, October 17
Saturday, October 18
Tuesday, October 21
Wednesday, October 22
Friday, October 24
Wednesday, October 29
Thursday, October 30
Friday, October 31
Wednesday, November 19
Friday, November 21
Saturday, November 22
Wednesday, November 26
Friday, November 28
Saturday, November 29
Wednesday, December 3
Friday, December 5
Saturday, December 6
Wednesday, December 10
Friday, December 12
Saturday, December 13
Photo credit: Collier Schorr
