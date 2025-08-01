Sam Smith Extends 'To Be Free: New York City' Residency Through December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to overwhelming demand, multi-Platinum artist and songwriter Sam Smith is extending their upcoming residency “To Be Free: New York City.” As all 12 original dates of the run at Brooklyn’s Warsaw club sold out immediately, Smith has announced twelve additional dates stretching into November and December. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

The residency extension follows Sam’s new single, “To Be Free,” released by Capitol Records last week. Of the song, which features vocals by The TwoCity Chorus, Smith said: “I've never had a recording experience like I did making this song. It’s one vocal and guitar take from start to finish – one live performance of me and my friend Simon Aldred in a pure state of music and expression,” they explain. “I wrote it five years ago while writing my last album Gloria and then parked it because I knew it was not a song for that album. It was created during a time in my life where I became free within myself.” Listen to the single below.

A five-time GRAMMY® winner, Sam Smith holds two Guinness World Records — for the most consecutive weeks in the U.K. Top 10 Album Chart (for their 2014 debut, In the Lonely Hour) and for having the first James Bond theme to reach No.1 on the U.K. charts (for the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning “Writing’s on the Wall”).

Smith has amassed over 40 million equivalent album sales, 300 million single sales, and over 56 billion career streams across their catalog of critically acclaimed albums, In the Lonely Hour, The Thrill of It All, Love Goes, and GLORIA, which includes the global smash single, “Unholy,” Ft. Kim Petras. The track spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and four weeks at No. 1 on the UK Official Singles Chart. In June 2025, Smith released the live album BBC Proms At The Royal Albert Hall.

Sam Smith – “To Be Free: New York City” 2025 Warsaw Residency Dates

Wednesday, October 8

Friday, October 10

Saturday, October 11

Wednesday, October 15

Friday, October 17

Saturday, October 18

Tuesday, October 21

Wednesday, October 22

Friday, October 24

Wednesday, October 29

Thursday, October 30

Friday, October 31

Wednesday, November 19

Friday, November 21

Saturday, November 22

Wednesday, November 26

Friday, November 28

Saturday, November 29

Wednesday, December 3

Friday, December 5

Saturday, December 6

Wednesday, December 10

Friday, December 12

Saturday, December 13

Photo credit: Collier Schorr