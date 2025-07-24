Sam Smith Sets 'To Be Free' New York Residency for October, Shares New Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-Platinum artist and songwriter Sam Smith has shared their new single To Be Free, also announcing a 12-night residency coming to Brooklyn's Warsaw this October. Featuring accompaniment by The TwoCity Chorus, Smith co-wrote and produced the track with their longtime collaborator, Simon Aldred.

“I've never had a recording experience like I did making this song. It’s one vocal and guitar take from start to finish – one live performance of me and my friend Simon Aldred in a pure state of music and expression,” Sam Smith explains. “I wrote it five years ago while writing my last album Gloria and then parked it because I knew it was not a song for that album. It was created during a time in my life where I became free within myself.” Listen to the single below.

The artist ticket pre-sale for the upcoming residency, called To Be Free: New York City, will begin on Tuesday, July 29, at 10 am local time. The general on-sale will begin on Friday, August 1, at 10 am local time. Tickets are available for purchase HERE.

Sam Smith – “To Be Free: New York City” 2025 Warsaw Residency Dates

Wednesday, October 8

Friday, October 10

Saturday, October 11

Wednesday, October 15

Friday, October 17

Saturday, October 18

Tuesday, October 21

Wednesday, October 22

Friday, October 24

Wednesday, October 29

Thursday, October 30

Friday, October 31

About Sam Smith

A five-time GRAMMY® winner, Sam Smith holds two Guinness World Records – for the most consecutive weeks in the U.K. Top 10 Album Chart (for their 2014 debut, In The Lonely Hour) and for having the first James Bond theme to reach No.1 on the U.K. charts (for the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning “Writing’s on the Wall”).

Smith has amassed over 40 million equivalent album sales, 300 million single sales, and over 56 billion career streams across their catalog of critically acclaimed albums, In the Lonely Hour, The Thrill of It All, Love Goes, and GLORIA, which includes the global smash single, “Unholy,” Ft. Kim Petras. The track spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and four weeks at No. 1 on the UK Official Singles Chart. In June 2025, Smith released the live album BBC Proms At The Royal Albert Hall.

Photo credit: Collier Schorr