Swept Away's Rico LeBron takes over our Instagram today!

Follow along on our Instagram Story to go behind the scenes of The Avett Brothers musical at the Longacre Theatre.

The takeover occurs on what would have been the production's closing day on Broadway, before their recently announced extension to December 29 to popular demand.

About Rico LeBron

Rico LeBron, an Atlanta native, is making his Broadway Debut in Swept Away. Off-Broadway: Angel Reapers (Signature Theatre Company), Make Believe (2nd Stage Theater), The Tempest (The Public’s Shakespeare in the Park), God’s Fool (La Mama). Film: Social Animals (Paramount Pictures). Florida State University BM. @ricolebron on Instagram

About Swept Away

Featuring a score from “The Avett Brothers at their best” (The Daily Beast), a book by Tony winner John Logan (Red, Moulin Rouge! The Musical) and direction by Tony winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot), “this stunning musical will blow you away” (The Wrap).

The Swept Away ensemble includes Josh Breckenridge, Hunter Brown, Matt DeAngelis, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Orville Mendoza, Chase Peacock, Tyrone L. Robinson, David Rowen and John Sygar. Swings include John Michael Finley and Robert Pendilla.

Prior to Broadway, Swept Away sold-out runs at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and was thrice extended; and at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., in the winter of 2023, becoming the highest grossing show in its history. In total, Swept Away has captivated audiences from all 50 states (plus the District of Columbia) as well as throughout the globe.