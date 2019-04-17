JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tour Launches Search For The Role Of Jesus

Producers announced today an open casting call in key cities around the country as part of a worldwide search for the title character Jesus in the upcoming 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR.

The North American presentation of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's production launches in the fall of 2019 following their critically acclaimed, sold out engagements in UK and won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.

Wojcik/ Seay Casting will be hosting open casting in various cities around the U.S. starting in Orlando, FL (Saturday, April 20) followed by New Orleans, LA (Sunday, April 27), Atlanta, GA (Monday, April 29), Dallas, TX (Monday, May 6) and Los Angeles, CA (Friday, May 10).

"Following in the footsteps of great rock musicians like Ian Gillan, Ted Neeley and Steve Balsamo, we are looking for the next singer to take on and transform the role of Jesus," says producer Stephen Gabriel.

Below is a description of the character JESUS.

JESUS: Vocal: Rock tenor; Chest voice B2-Bb4, powerful falsetto or scream up to G5. Between 20 and 30 years old. Must play guitar. A Jim Morrison meets Steven Tyler "rock star" with a well-rounded, rich middle register that also has a super extended upper register with virtuosity coupled with sensitive musicianship. dressing a group of 12 or an arena of 12,000. This role does not require dancing, but the performer must be comfortable moving.

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical will begin their North American Tour in Austin's Bass Concert Hall on October 8th through the 13th before visiting over 30 cities including Los Angeles, Denver, Nashville, Dallas and Chicago.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

The North American tour will be helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie. Rounding out the creative team is set and costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee, Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, and music supervision by Tom Deering.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. As demonstrated by NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, this epic work attracted over 9.6 million viewers, earned the highest ratings in its time period, and received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV. Now, almost 10 years after the last major tour in the US, this award- winning Regent's Park production will play over 50 markets throughout North America.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production will open for a limited engagement on West End, this summer at the Barbican.

For a full list of 2019 U.S. tour dates visit ustour.jesuschristsuperstar.com.





