SUNY College of Optometry to Celebrate 100th Anniversary of Rhapsody in Blue with Exclusive Concert

SUNY College of Optometry is inviting all art, history, and music lovers to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the debut of George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue which originally took place on the site of its campus. Today, on this date in 1898, Composer George Gershwin was born in Brooklyn, NY making it a fitting day to announce this once in a life time event to be held on Monday, February 12, 2024. This one night only event will celebrate the 100th Anniversary of George Gershwin's iconic masterpiece, Rhapsody in Blue in the SUNY Optometry's Schwarz Theater. The College's 42nd Street Campus once housed Aeolian Hall, the concert venue where Gershwin debuted Rhapsody in Blue on February 12, 1924.

Grammy nominated brass soloist and acclaimed Carnegie Hall performer Jens Lindemann will lead a dynamic international collection of musicians paying tribute to Gershwin and the Centennial Celebration of Rhapsody in Blue. The musical program will feature the Gershwin classic performed by an internationally acclaimed piano soloist and an All-Star Big Band along with other notable pieces from Duke Ellington, Tommy Dorsey, and other hits from the Golden Jazz Age in New York City. A complete detailed program with participating artists will be released in the coming weeks along with ticketing information.

What: Kaleidoscope of Sound Celebration Exclusive musical concert featuring the New York City debut of a modern Rhapsody in Blue along with other musical pieces from the era and light refreshments

When: Monday, February 12, 2024 7:00 - 9:00 pm

Where: SUNY College of Optometry Schwarz Theater 33 W. 42nd Street New York, NY 10036

How: Advanced registration will be required as there is limited seating; tickets to go on sale in November 2023.

About SUNY College of Optometry

