STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW to Offer $40 and $45 Tickets Through Rush and Lottery

Digital lottery and general rush policies are launching for the Broadway production of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW, which begins performances on Friday, March 28, 2025. STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW officially opens on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre.

How to Purchase Rush Tickets

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Rush Tickets will be sold in-person at the Marquis Theatre Box Office for $40 each. Each person can purchase up to two tickets for that day's performance on a first-come, first-served basis. Locations and number of tickets based on availability. The Marquis Box Office opens at 10am on weekdays and Saturdays and 12pm on Sundays.

How to Enter the Digital Lottery