STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW to Offer $40 and $45 Tickets Through Rush and Lottery

Digital lottery and general rush policies are launching for the Broadway production of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW, which begins performances on Friday, March 28, 2025. STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW officially opens on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre.
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Rush Tickets will be sold in-person at the Marquis Theatre Box Office for $40 each. Each person can purchase up to two tickets for that day's performance on a first-come, first-served basis. Locations and number of tickets based on availability. The Marquis Box Office opens at 10am on weekdays and Saturdays and 12pm on Sundays.
Stranger Things: The First Shadow will launch a digital lottery powered by Broadway Direct, beginning Wednesday, April 2nd. A limited number of $45 tickets will be available for each performance inclusive of a $5 handling fee. The lottery will open at 10 AM ET the day before each performance and close at 2 PM ET that same day. Once the lottery closes, winners will be notified within minutes and will have 60 minutes to claim and pay for tickets. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Lottery seats may be minimally obstructed. Limit one entry per person per day and limit of two tickets per entry. To enter and for more specifics, please visit https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/st-nyc/.
Are monsters born... or made? In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?
As this thrilling mystery races forward, shadows of the past are unleashed, relationships are tested, and the town of Hawkins faces the ultimate question: can the power of friendship outshine the darkness within?
With an incredible cast of 34, this gripping stand-alone adventure will pull you deep into the world of STRANGER THINGS. Experience the heart-pounding excitement of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW—where suspense and spectacle lurk at every turn.
