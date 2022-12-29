STRANGER SINGS! Extends At Playhouse 46 At St. Lukes

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical has announced an extension at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's (308 W. 46th Street). Originally set to close on Sunday, January 1, performances will now continue with a limited 8 week extension beginning on January 13. For tickets, performance times, and information, please visit StrangerSings.com.

With book, music and lyrics by Jonathan Hogue, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" and all its campy '80s glory. Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983: when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures. Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe... justice for everyone's favorite missing ginger, Barb Holland.

Casting for the Stranger Sings! extension will be announced in the coming days.

"We are delighted by the overwhelming response from our fans over the last 16 weeks, and are thrilled to keep the portal open to laugh and party along with our favorite Hawkins crew. Everything's coming up Barb in 2023!," said Jonathan Hogue (book, music and lyrics) and Nick Flatto (director).

The creative team includes direction by Nick Flatto, choreography by Ashley Marinelli, musical supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Michael Kaish, a scenic design by Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee Walt Spangler, costume design by Matthew Solomon, lighting design by Drama Desk nominee Jamie Roderick, sound design by Germán Martínez & Cosette Pin, and props by Brendan McCann. Kathleen Rose Gallardo is Production Stage Manager, and Lara Sato is Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Zachary Spiegel, CSA; general management by Visceral Entertainment, advertising & marketing by Leanne Schanzer Promotions, digital marketing by Super Awesome Friends, and the production counsel is Feldshon Law, PLLC - Lee Adhemar G. Feldshon, Esq.

Stranger Sings! is produced by Sue Gilad, Larry Rogowsky, Nick Flatto, and Jonathan Hogue. Co-Producers include Catherine Schreiber, Bard Theatricals, Miranda Farag, Inbal & Ron Gonen, Xin Wen, and Jason Turchin / Jim Kierstead. Joseph Longthorne is an Associate Producer.

Following its world premiere at Feinstein's/54 Below in 2018, Stranger Sings!, The Parody Musical launched a hit Off-Broadway run at The Players Theatre in Summer 2021, winning seven 2021 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards including 'Best New Musical.' In addition to the Off-Broadway return this fall, this year Stranger Sings!, The Parody Musical launches all-new productions in London, within a maze of disused railway arches underneath Waterloo Station; and Australia, bringing the The Upside Down to Down Under.

The Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording of Stranger Sings!, The Parody Musical, is now available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, and all major platforms.

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical plays at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's (308 W. 46th Street). Tickets are $49-$99 for all performances. A limited amount of VIP Bean Bag chairs are available for $149. All prices included $1.50 Facility Fee.

To purchase tickets or for further information, visit StrangerSings.com.

Due to the immersive nature Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, all patrons are encouraged to wear face masks and latecomers will only be seated at the discretion of the management.