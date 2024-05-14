STRANGE! THE MUSICAL Opens This Weekend At CO/LAB Theater Group

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This weekend, the CO/LAB Theater Group will premiere its spring musical, "Strange! The Musical," at the Mark O'Donnell Theater at The Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center. This original musical production is a vibrant exploration of identity, bravery, and the connections that form when we embrace our true selves.

"Strange! The Musical" features an ensemble cast from CO/LAB's inclusive community, developed by its Musical Theater Production Class. With music and lyrics by Jack Mitchell and a book by A.A. Brenner, the show promises to bring a fresh perspective on the challenges and triumphs faced by its characters.

Performance Details:

Dates: Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18 at 7 PM; Saturday, May 18 at 3 PM (Sunday, May 19 at 3 PM is sold out).

Location: The Mark O'Donnell Theater at The Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center, 160 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201.

Tickets: Available at colabtheatergroup.com/strange-the-musical or at the box office one hour before performances.

In "Strange! The Musical," journey to Blandsville, where beneath the surface of a peaceful town, mystery unfolds. When retired sleuths uncover hidden secrets and the enigmatic Strange family's mysteries, they must solve the case and restore peace. This musical mystery celebrates community, acceptance, and family through humor and warmth.

"We are thrilled to bring 'Strange! The Musical' to the stage," said Vincent Iaropoli, Executive Director. "This original musical production not only showcases our actors' incredible talents but also highlights our commitment to fostering an inclusive community."

For more details about "Strange! The Musical" and CO/LAB Theater Group's impactful work, please visit www.colabtheatergroup.com.

About CO/LAB Theater Group:

Founded in 2011, CO/LAB Theater Group empowers individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through inclusive theater arts. Offering a variety of classes and performances, CO/LAB is a supportive community that celebrates neurodiversity and the transformative power of storytelling.