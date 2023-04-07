STARS IN THE HOUSE to Host Game Night With ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Members

Stars in the House will be hosting a game night featuring cast members of Almost Famous! Celebrating Almost Famous's upcoming cast album release, Chad Burris, Rob Colletti, Cameron Crowe, Tom KItt, nika Larsen, Casey Likes, Jakeim Hart and Libby Winters will join Stars in the House on Tuesday, April 11th at 8pm ET to discuss the show and the making of the album.

Sony Music Entertainment has donated CD of the original Broadway cast recording autographed by cast members from the game night for the first 15 donations of $40 or more to the Entertainment Community Fund.

Stars in the House has raised $1,180,430 for the Entertainment Community Fund since their first show on March 16, 2020.

Stars In The House began on Monday, March 16, 2020, a few days after Broadway shut down. The schedule was 2pm and 8pm every day, hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley with CBS Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook. Since then, there have been over 400 shows with over 1,600 guests. The livestream has raised over $1,175,400 for The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund) and has also raised over $500,000 for other non-profits and charities, including NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Humane Society of NY, International Rescue Committee, Waterkeeper Alliance, You Gotta Believe, Beth Simchat Torah, Broadway Green Alliance and many more. Stars In The House David Katz has served as tech director and producer from day one. Brenda Braxton, Sierra Boggess, Christine Pedi and Andréa Burns and many more have been guest hosts. Peter Flynn served as director for Plays In The House with Hudson Flynn as tech director featuring the original casts of The Heidi Chronicles, Fuddy Meers and many more! Anika Larsen ran Plays In The House Teen Edition hosted by Juli Rudetsky-Wesley with Jason Crespin as tech director.

The show is produced by Blake Ross, Margie Verdon, Jenn Wais and David Katz. Maria DiDia serves as general manager. Thanks to generous sponsors like Streamyard and the Berlanti Family Foundation, 100% of all donations go directly to the non-profits featured on Stars in the House. Watch Thursday, March 16th at 7:30pm ET on Click Here