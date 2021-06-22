STARS IN THE HOUSE Announces QUEER AS FOLK Reunion and 'Broadway For Orlando' Anniversary Fundraiser

Hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today two very special episodes of "Stars In The House" that will celebrate and honor Pride Month and the LGBTQ community. Tonight, the cast of the groundbreaking series "Queer As Folk" will reunite to talk about the iconic show and what it meant to be a part of the first American drama series with gay characters as leads. Seth and James will be joined by Michelle Clunie, Robert Gant, Sharon Gless, Randy Harrison, Scott Lowell, Peter Paige, and Hal Sparks at 8pm ET, to reminisce and raise money for The Actors Fund.

Tomorrow, "Stars In The House" will mark the five year anniversary of "Broadway For Orlando" and the release of the special cover of "What The World Needs Now Is Love," which raised over $100,000 for the The Center Orlando in 2016. The Executive Director of The Center, George A. Wallace, will appear, alongside Wayne Brady, Keala Settle, Liz Callaway, Ann Hampton Callaway, Rosie O'Donnell, and Orfeh. This very special episode, which will focus on the voices of the LGBTQ community, and more than likely feature live music from the incredible talented guest stars, will raise much needed funds and awareness for The Center Orlando in tribute to those who lost their lives during the Pulse nightclub shooting.

All episodes will livestream at 8pm ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, and fans will be able to ask questions live, and make donations.

These stars joins the incredible lineup of casts and talent that Seth and James have brought together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including "ER," "The West Wing," "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal," "Night at the Museum," "The Kids Are All Right," "Thirtysomething," "The Joy Luck Club," "Girls5eva," "Little House On The Prairie," "Knots Landing," "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Family Ties," "The Waltons," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Taxi," "Fame," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "A Chorus Line," "Guys and Dolls," "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," "Mamma Mia," "Les Misérables," "AIDA," "Annie," "Godspell," "The Light In The Piazza," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," "Anastasia," "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella," and "The Full Monty." Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!



As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Tuesdays - Saturdays at 8PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.