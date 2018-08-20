STAGE TUBE: Percy's Back! Meet THE LIGHTNING THIEF Star, Chris McCarrell

As BroadwayWorld reported over the weekend, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical announced that Chris McCarrell will reprise the role of Percy Jackson in the upcoming national tour of the musical adaption of the New York Times best-selling novel written by Rick Riordan.

On taking the hit musical on the road, McCarrell says, "I've never been done with Percy. Even during our closing night Off-Broadway, I knew it wasn't my last time playing him. To me, Percy symbolizes my scattered youth, the seemingly aloof boy who adults rarely seemed to get. Percy is the rock star who came out of that. I always said it would take a special show for me to pack up and tour, and The Lightning Thief is just that. It blew up while we were in New York and too few half-bloods were able to see it."

McCarrell made his Broadway debut in the 2014 revival of Les Miserables, in which he replaced Andy Mientus as Marius in 2015. McCarrell created the titular character in the off-Broadway run of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, which ran from March 23, 2017 to May 6, 2017 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

Before he hits the road, get to know the Lightning Thief star from some of his past performances!

The national tour of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical launches in Chicago in January 2019. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

