STAGE Adds LITTLE KNOWN FACTS: THE SERIES to Free Streams

Theatre streaming service STAGE continues to unlock popular titles from its catalog during the COVID-19 pandemic and make them available free of charge as part of its "Free Streams on STAGE" initiative.

Following last weekend's offering of the hit sitcom Submissions Only: The Special Edition, STAGE has teamed with celebrated actress and media personality Ilana Levine to release Little Known Facts: The Series, adapted from her popular podcast.

This Friday, April 17th, at 12 p.m EST, viewers will be able to tune in to The STAGE Network's Facebook and YouTube channels to stream the entire first season of the celebrity talk show featuring interviews with Tony, Grammy, and Emmy award-winning guests Ben Platt, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Zachary Quinto, Nikki M. James, George Salazar, and John Slattery. All six episodes will remain available until Sunday, April 19th, at midnight.

"This is an exciting one for us!" said Bobby Traversa, Executive Vice President of STAGE. "We were incredibly honored to have been able to partner with Ilana Levine on the screen adaptation of her hit podcast," added Jesse L. Kearney, STAGE's Chief Operating Officer.

As a special feature this Friday at 2 p.m. EST, Levine will host a virtual mini-interview with Ben Platt on Platt's Instagram Live (@bensplatt) to celebrate the release. Join them as they catch up with each other and share how viewers can tune in to the show.

Additional titles in the "Free Streams On STAGE" series will be announced weekly as the quarantine continues.





