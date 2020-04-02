SNOWPIERCER TV Series Starring Daveed Diggs to Premiere on May 17 on TNT

TNT announced today that, in an effort to give viewers more compelling original content at a faster pace, the network is moving its highly anticipated post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller up to Sunday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.



"Snowpiercer is one of the most anticipated original series of 2020 and in this climate, viewers are craving thrilling, engaging, edge-of-your-seat content that speaks to them on a deeper level," says Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS and truTV. "It is extremely important that we continue with our promise to meet audiences where they are, and to that effect, we are moving up Snowpiercer's premiere so that fans can enjoy this futuristic series even earlier."



Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the graphic novel series and film from Oscar® winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite). The series was renewed for a season two prior to season one airing. Production on season one wrapped and season two production is nearly completed.



Snowpiercer stars Oscar® winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind), Grammy® and Tony® Award winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Black-ish), Emmy® nominee Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, Battle of the Sexes), Susan Park (Ghostbusters), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders, The Zookeeper's Wife), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Tony Award® winner and Grammy® nominee Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo) and Jaylin Fletcher (Saturday Church).



Snowpiercer is produced by Tomorrow Studios (a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios), along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein (Cowboy Bebop, One Piece, Hanna) and Becky Clements (Cowboy Bebop, One Piece, Hanna); showrunner Graeme Manson (Orphan Black), who wrote the first episode; director James Hawes (The Alienist, Black Mirror); Matthew O'Connor (Continuum, Tin Man); Scott Derrickson (Sinister, Doctor Strange), and the original film's producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.





