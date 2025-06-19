SLEEP NO MORE Landlord’s $4.5 Million Rent Case Moves Toward Trial in New York

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The landlord of Sleep No More's former New York City venue is moving forward with a lawsuit seeking $4.5 million in back rent. According to court filings, the eviction and rent dispute case has now been placed on the trial calendar in New York County Supreme Court.

As first reported by The Real Deal, landlord Centaur Properties filed suit to evict the long-running production in March 2024, claiming that the show's permit had expired more than two years earlier and that millions in rent remained unpaid.

Sleep No More’s producers countered with their own lawsuit, arguing that Centaur had previously agreed to amend the lease when the landlord faced financial difficulty.

It was previously reported that Centaur is pursuing its original claims, seeking to dismiss the counterclaims and collect the alleged back rent from guarantors Arthur Karpati and Jonathan Hochwald.

Sleep No More officially ended its New York run on September 29, 2025, after more than 13 years and over two million attendees. The immersive production was created by Punchdrunk (Felix Barrett and Maxine Doyle, directors), and produced b