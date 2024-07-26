Landlord Says SLEEP NO MORE Owes $4.5 Million in Back Rent

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to The Real Deal, Sleep No More's NYC landlord says the production is facing eviction, owing $4.5 million in back rent.

The landlord, Centaur, sued to evict the production in March, which had been running since 2011. The landlord alleges in a lawsuit that the production's permit ended over two years ago.

Sleep No More responded by issuing its own lawsuit, saying that Centaur had previously agreed to amend the lease when the landlord faced "financial ruin."

Centaur now aims to dismiss the countersuit and collect $4.5 million in back rent from Sleep No More’s guarantors, Arthur Karpati and Jonathan Hochwald.

Read the full article here.

Sleep No More is currently scheduled to play its final performance on Sunday, September 29.

Created by Punchdrunk (Felix Barrett and Maxine Doyle, directors) and produced by Emursive (co-founders Jonathan Hochwald, Arthur Karpati) in association with Rebecca Gold Productions, Sleep No More began previews on March 7, 2011. More than 13 years later it will have played to over two million attendees.