SLEEP NO MORE Extends By Four Weeks at the McKittrick Hotel

The production was previously announced to play its final performance on January 28, 2024, and will now continue welcoming guests through February 25, 2024.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE M Photo 1 Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL & More
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Photo 2 Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide Photo 3 Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway Photo 4 Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway

SLEEP NO MORE Extends By Four Weeks at the McKittrick Hotel

Sleep No More, the site-specific, immersive experience that introduced an entirely new art form to -- and forever changed -- New York’s theatrical landscape, has announced four additional weeks of performances to accommodate the overwhelming demand for tickets during its final stretch. The megahit, previously announced to play its final performance on January 28, 2024, will now continue welcoming guests through February 25, 2024.

Created by Punchdrunk (Felix Barrett and Maxine Doyle, directors) and produced by Emursive (co-founders Jonathan Hochwald, Arthur Karpati, Randy Weiner) in association with Rebecca Gold Productions, Sleep No More began previews on March 7, 2011.  Nearly 13 years later it will have played to more than two million attendees. 

Emursive’s Jonathan Hochwald said, “The reaction to the news of our final extension has been overwhelming and we are scrambling to add performances to meet heavy demand. At the same time, we are gearing up for what will be an epic “Last New Year’s Eve’ celebration and look forward to ushering in the new year with all friends of the McKittrick Hotel.”

Over the course of its groundbreaking run at Chelsea’s McKittrick Hotel, Sleep No More has welcomed world leaders, global dignitaries, fashion luminaries, and a kaleidoscope of musicians, film artists and rock legends.

The McKittrick Hotel quickly evolved into a multi-venue dining, nightlife, and entertainment destination, attracting adventurous patrons to its Manderley Bar, Club Car theater, rooftop garden restaurant, Gallow Green, and the Winter Lodge. The hotel’s diverse stages have hosted the likes of Mumford and Sons, Sting, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Flight of the Conchords, Jon Batiste, Jim James, Amy Schumer, Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, Bob Weir, Brandi Carlisle, Zac Brown, Jack Johnson, Dua Lipa, Josh Groban, Leslie Odom Jr., Jennifer Holliday, Ray LaMontagne, Avett Brothers, Band of Horses, Rupaul, Spoon, The National, Lake Street Drive, CHVRCHES, Karen O, John Legend, Nile Rodgers, and so many more. 

The McKittrick Hotel has created countless extraordinary events, from surreal parties and masquerade balls to film premieres, Broadway openings, music festivals, charity galas, and spellbinding magic shows.  It has showcased works from the National Theatre of Scotland, transfers from London theatres and the Edinburgh Festival, and has become the city’s go-to venue for legendary Halloween, New Year’s Eve, Mayfair, and Midsommar celebrations..




RELATED STORIES

1
Marc Summers Will Bring Interactive Solo Show Off-Broadway in 2024 Photo
Marc Summers Will Bring Interactive Solo Show Off-Broadway in 2024

Television host Marc Summers will bring his interactive solo show, The Life And Slimes Of Marc Summers, to New World Stages next year. The production is written by Alex Brightman with music by Drew Gasparini.

2
Reviews: Critics Visit Mary Kathryn Nagles MANAHATTA At The Public Theater Photo
Reviews: Critics Visit Mary Kathryn Nagle's MANAHATTA At The Public Theater

Mary Kathryn Nagle’s MANAHATTA is currently having its New York Premiere at The Public Theater. Directed by Laurie Woolery. Read the reviews!

3
Video: Alex Newell Performs Meadowlark at the Mazzoni Center Honors Photo
Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Meadowlark' at the Mazzoni Center Honors

Newly-minted Tony-winner and independently owned Broadway diva, Alex Newell, has been given the distinction of Breakthrough of the Year in Time Magazine's annual People of the Year Issue.

4
Photos: The New Queens of SIX on Broadway Take Their First Bows Photo
Photos: The New Queens of SIX on Broadway Take Their First Bows

Broadway’s Tony Award®-winning hit musical SIX welcomed six new Queens to the cast last night, December 5. BroadwayWorld was there as the new cast took their first bows. Check out photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Marc Summers Will Bring Interactive Solo Show THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS Off-Broadway in 2024Marc Summers Will Bring Interactive Solo Show THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS Off-Broadway in 2024
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 6th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 6th, 2023
Tony Award-Winner Alex Newell Named Time Magazine's Breakthrough of the YearTony Award-Winner Alex Newell Named Time Magazine's Breakthrough of the Year
Red Bull Theater 20th Anniversary To Feature Audra McDonald, Patrick Page, Santino Fontana, Reeve Carney, and MoreRed Bull Theater 20th Anniversary To Feature Audra McDonald, Patrick Page, Santino Fontana, Reeve Carney, and More

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You