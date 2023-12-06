SLEEP NO MORE Extends By Four Weeks at the McKittrick Hotel

Sleep No More, the site-specific, immersive experience that introduced an entirely new art form to -- and forever changed -- New York’s theatrical landscape, has announced four additional weeks of performances to accommodate the overwhelming demand for tickets during its final stretch. The megahit, previously announced to play its final performance on January 28, 2024, will now continue welcoming guests through February 25, 2024.

Created by Punchdrunk (Felix Barrett and Maxine Doyle, directors) and produced by Emursive (co-founders Jonathan Hochwald, Arthur Karpati, Randy Weiner) in association with Rebecca Gold Productions, Sleep No More began previews on March 7, 2011. Nearly 13 years later it will have played to more than two million attendees.

Emursive’s Jonathan Hochwald said, “The reaction to the news of our final extension has been overwhelming and we are scrambling to add performances to meet heavy demand. At the same time, we are gearing up for what will be an epic “Last New Year’s Eve’ celebration and look forward to ushering in the new year with all friends of the McKittrick Hotel.”

Over the course of its groundbreaking run at Chelsea’s McKittrick Hotel, Sleep No More has welcomed world leaders, global dignitaries, fashion luminaries, and a kaleidoscope of musicians, film artists and rock legends.

The McKittrick Hotel quickly evolved into a multi-venue dining, nightlife, and entertainment destination, attracting adventurous patrons to its Manderley Bar, Club Car theater, rooftop garden restaurant, Gallow Green, and the Winter Lodge. The hotel’s diverse stages have hosted the likes of Mumford and Sons, Sting, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Flight of the Conchords, Jon Batiste, Jim James, Amy Schumer, Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, Bob Weir, Brandi Carlisle, Zac Brown, Jack Johnson, Dua Lipa, Josh Groban, Leslie Odom Jr., Jennifer Holliday, Ray LaMontagne, Avett Brothers, Band of Horses, Rupaul, Spoon, The National, Lake Street Drive, CHVRCHES, Karen O, John Legend, Nile Rodgers, and so many more.

The McKittrick Hotel has created countless extraordinary events, from surreal parties and masquerade balls to film premieres, Broadway openings, music festivals, charity galas, and spellbinding magic shows. It has showcased works from the National Theatre of Scotland, transfers from London theatres and the Edinburgh Festival, and has become the city’s go-to venue for legendary Halloween, New Year’s Eve, Mayfair, and Midsommar celebrations..