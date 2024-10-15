SIX Reveals New Cast Members and Returning Queens for North American Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New cast members have been revealed for the North American Tour of the Tony Award-winning hit musical SIX. The tour will welcome both new and returning cast members. Joining the company are Chani Maisonet as Catherine of Aragon, Gaby Albo as Anne Boleyn, and Tasia Jungbauer as Catherine Parr. New alternates include Hailey Lewis, an original Canadian company member who will also serve as dance captain, and Caroline Siegrist from the Norwegian Cruise Line production.

Returning cast members include Kelly Denice Taylor as Jane Seymour, Danielle Mendoza as Anna of Cleves, and Alizé Cruz as Katherine Howard. Alternates Taylor Sage Evans, Carlina Parker, and Amaya White will also reprise their roles.

The new company will begin performances on November 8 at the Clemens Center in Elmira, NY. The Aragon and Boleyn North American Tours of SIX have played 1563 performances across North America to date. For tickets, click here. The Broadway Production also recently celebrated the third year of its reign on Broadway earlier this month.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power!

SIX is written by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award-Winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and

Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran

with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.