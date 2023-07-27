SIX Releases New Block Of Tickets Through March 31, 2024

Six is now playing at the Lena Horne Theatre.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

A new block of tickets has just been released for Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss's hit musical Six, and tickets are now available through March 31, 2024. Six celebrated its long-awaited official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (now known as the Lena Horne Theatre), 256 West 47th Street.

 

The Broadway cast features Hailee Kaleem Wright as Catherine of Aragon, Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Anne Boleyn, Bella Coppola as Jane Seymour, Nasia Thomas as Anna of Cleves, Zoe Jensen as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Iman Jones as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Marilyn Caserta, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway, Kristina Leopold, and Aubrey Matalon as Alternates.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. 

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, and has been streamed over 56 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album.

SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer. 

SIX launched the Aragon tour with a return engagement at the CIBC Theatre in Chicago from March 29, 2022; and completed a seven-week engagement at the Palazzo Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on May 7, 2023. The Boleyn tour launched in Las Vegas at The Smith Center on September 20, 2022, and is playing cities throughout the US. 

SIX is currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on tour in the UK, and just completed a run at the Coex Shinhan Card Artium in Seoul, Korea on June 25, 2023. Six will play Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre September 23 to December 17, 2023; the Delamar Theatre in Amsterdam from September 20, 2023; and the New Luxor Theatre in Rotterdam from October 4, 2023.



