SIX Original Broadway Cast Recording Debuts at #1 on Billboard's Cast Album Chart

SIX's Original Broadway Cast Recording, Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT, has debuted at #1 on Billboard's Cast Album Chart.

Since being released on May 6, 2022, Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT has been streamed over 3.5 Million times.

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night. Six celebrated its long-awaited official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC). Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is available on all streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. The Original Broadway Cast Recording can be streamed and downloaded here. A release date for physical formats (CD and Vinyl) will be announced soon. Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is produced by Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Sam Featherstone, and Tom Curran.

Earlier this week, Six won the 2022 Outstanding New Musical Award from the Outer Critics Circle.

In addition to Six's 8 Tony Award nominations, Six has also received 3 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical, the Drama Desk Ensemble Award and 10 Drama Desk nominations, 4 Drama League Award nominations, 18 Broadway World Theatre Fans' Choice Award nominations, and 15 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award nominations.

The Broadway production of Six is currently nominated for eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical; Best Original Score for Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss; Best Direction of a Musical for Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage; Best Choreography for Carrie-Anne Ingrouille; Best Costume Design of a Musical for Gabriella Slade; Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Tim Deiling; Best Sound Design of a Musical for Paul Gatehouse and Best Orchestrations for Tom Curran.

Produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum, the Broadway cast features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Joy Woods as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! The female cast is backed by an all-female band, "The Ladies in Waiting." The New York Times says Six "Totally rules!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails Six as "Exactly the kind of energizing inspirational illumination this town aches for! The Broadway season just got supercharged!"

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

Tickets to Six are now on sale through November 20, 2022. Six and The Brooks Atkinson Theatre follows New York State, New York City and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members. As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment changes, the theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection. For full policy details, click here.

To learn more about Broadway's commitment to a safe and responsible return for our audience, visit www.broadwaybrighter.com.

SIX launched the Aragon tour with a return engagement in Chicago where the show began its run at the CIBC Theatre March 29 and will play to July 3, 2022. The Boleyn tour will launch in Las Vegas at The Smith Center September 20 to October 2, 2022. Six is currently on-stage at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on a UK tour, and on an Australia & New Zealand Tour.