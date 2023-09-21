SIX Launches 'SIXth of the Month' Series of Special Events, Content, and More!

SIX the Musical has announced the SIXth of the Month series, which will include special events, in-theatre activations, or exclusive content taking place on the Sixth of every month!

To kick off the series, SIX will celebrate the two-year anniversary of its Broadway opening on Friday, October 6, where all audience members who attend the 8pm performance will receive a commemorative gift!

Future events will be announced on the SIX Broadway social channels and the Queendom email list. Follow @SIXBroadway or sign up at SIXONBROADWAY.com/signup.

SIX is currently playing at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC). SIX celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

The Broadway cast currently features Hailee Kaleem Wright as Catherine of Aragon, Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Anne Boleyn, Bella Coppola as Jane SeymourNasia Thomas as Anna of Cleves, Zoe Jensen as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Iman Jones as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli’ Conway, Kristina LeopoldAubrey Matalon, and Cassie Silva as Alternates.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!
 

SIX is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. 

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, and has been streamed over 63 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award® nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer. 

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night. SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT was released May 6, 2022, and is available on all streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. The Original Broadway Cast Recording can be streamed and downloaded here. The physical CD is available here. SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is produced by Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Sam Featherstone, and Tom Curran.

The Boleyn tour of SIX launched in Las Vegas at The Smith Center on September 20, 2022, and is playing cities throughout the US. 

SIX is currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the UK, the Delamar Theatre in Amsterdam, and completed a run at the Coex Shinhan Card Artium in Seoul, Korea on June 25, 2023. SIX will play Toronto’s Royal Alexandra Theatre September 23 to December 17, 2023; and the New Luxor Theatre in Rotterdam from October 4, 2023.

Tickets to SIX are available at www.SixOnBroadway.com



