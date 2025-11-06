[SICCER] by Will Rawls to be Presented November 20–22 in New York

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Choreographer and performer Will Rawls will present [siccer], a new dance work exploring how Black bodies are documented and circulated in media, with performances November 20–22, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Co-presented by Performance Space New York and The Kitchen, the work combines live movement and stop-motion film techniques to examine visibility, surveillance, and representation.

In [siccer], Rawls and collaborators Holland Andrews, keyon gaskin, jess pretty, Katrina Reid, and Jeremy Toussaint-Baptiste perform within a simulated film shoot that alternates between still photography and live action. The piece considers what occurs in the interval between camera exposures—moments that escape documentation.

The project’s title references the Latin adverb “[sic],” used to mark errors in transcription. Rawls reinterprets this notation as a reflection on how language and movement frame Black expression and its resistance to correction. [siccer] accompanies the artist’s concurrent exhibition at The Kitchen, a book published by Wendy’s Subway, and an album by Rawls.

Performances take place Thursday, November 20 through Saturday, November 22 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and information, visit lallianceny.org/event/siccer.